Funeral for WMA police officer

WHITERIVER — A funeral for White Mountain Apache police Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. was held Thursday — one week to the day he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Whiteriver on June 2.
The shooter, Kevin Dwight Nashio, killed Lopez and stole his police car. Multiple White Mountain Apache police officers chased Nashio through rural areas of the Fort Apache Reservation until Nashio crashed the patrol car into a tree at Hawley Lake. A gunfight between Nashio and police injured Sgt. Lonnie Thompson and killed Nashio.
A press conference regarding the incident was held June 3 at the Hon-Dah conference center. Later that day, Lopez’s body was welcomed home from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office in Tucson. Community members lined the route to show their respect for Lopez as the motorcade traveled to Globe, Whiteriver, Hon-Dah, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and finally to Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor. A memorial was erected in front of the White Mountain Apache Police Department where people brought flowers, notes and other memorabilia to honor Lopez. A candlelight vigil was held on the evening of June 6 at the memorial site.
The funeral procession from the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor to the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver began around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday and arrived shortly after 10. For a second time, community members lined the procession route from Taylor to Show Low to Pinetop-Lakeside to Whiteriver in honor of the slain officer.
For the funeral at the Alchesay Center, officiating was Matthias Lupe, public information officer and tribal liaison, and Alonzo Declay, WMAPD Human Resource specialist, opened the service with a prayer.
With the Alchesay Center filled, White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velasquez welcomed all — first responders from all over Arizona and beyond, tribal members, dignitaries and community guests.
“As a former law enforcement officer myself,” said Velasquez, “I can tell you that every time an officer hugs or kisses his wife and children goodbye he has the full knowledge that this could be the last embrace. It is a decision that is not made lightly. We all want to live in a safe, secure community, and putting on that uniform would symbolize that this is the greatest honor.”
WMAPD Chief Theodore Shaw moved toward the podium slowly, and with his voice cracking with emotion said, “I thank you for being here. I want to thank those who have covered my people’s shifts so they could mourn, and I want to thank the Lopez family that we were allowed to love Adrian. Lopez said if this day were ever to come for me, that he did not want no boring speeches to be spoken over his body, but Lopez wanted to go out with a bang and today Lopez will go out with a bang.”
Shaw began speaking in a regular tone saying, “I never thought I would say these words again.” And then, loudly he said them. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for another.”
And then, in a loud emotional voice, said, “We are going to miss you, Adrian.”
Pastor Marty Paxson of the Whiteriver Assembly of God, a former Navajo police officer, delivered the sermon. He said he had heard that Lopez always wanted to be a police officer since he was a little boy. He affirmed that it was an officer’s choice to go to the front line and protect the people. Quoting from the June 6 candlelight vigil he said, “When we run away from it, they run to it.”
Following Paxson, acting captain of the WMAPD, Steven Kane, offered additional remarks, first expressing his deep appreciation to the San Carlos Apache and the Navajo Nation police officers who offered their support while the WMAPD mourned. He also thanked the tribal chairman and Tribal Council for their support and offered a closing prayer.
Lupe asked all of the officers to go to their posts and the Lopez family was escorted out of the center to the right side of the Alchesay building for the ceremony. Uniformed officers covered the parking lot in perfect formation as final respects were paid to Lopez, complete with a gun salute, a flyover by four Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopters, and bagpipe music that complemented a solo of “Amazing Grace.”
A detail escorted Lopez’s body back to Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor in preparation for transport for burial in California.
The funeral and ceremony were livestreamed by the White Mountain Independent and can be seen in its entirety on Facebook at wmicentral.com under the video tab.
