U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, speaks at an election party for Arizona Democrats in Phoenix on Nov. 8. Gallego, a five-term House member, announced Monday that he will run for the seat of first-term Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last month to become an independent.

 Mary Grace Grabill/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, made it official Monday, formally announcing a long-anticipated challenge to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a first-term senator who recently left the Democratic Party to become an Independent.

The announcement by Gallego, now in his fifth House term, was not a surprise, but it complicates the 2024 election when Democrats will be looking to hold on to their slim Senate majority. Analysts said it’s too early predict how Gallego’s announcement will affect the race, except that Arizona is likely, once again, to be a closely watched battleground state.

