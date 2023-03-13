Ruben Gallego
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is one of the sponsors of the BADGES Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several U.S. House representatives introduced the Bridging Agency Data Gaps & Ensuring Safety (BADGES) for Native Communities Act, a bipartisan bill that hopes to strengthen tribal law enforcement and increase public safety across Indian Country.

“For years, the federal government has failed to provide tribal communities the resources needed to adequately ensure public safety and properly support Tribal law enforcement agencies,” Rep. Ruben Gallego said in a press release.

