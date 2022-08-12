PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) once again will be offering new hunting opportunities that will provide all hunters with a chance to draw an additional elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer and Gould’s turkey permit-tag, while generating revenue to support wildlife conservation efforts across the state.

The draw will open at 8 a.m. (Arizona time) Monday, Aug. 8, and close at 4:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Friday, Aug. 12. Applicants who are drawn for a limited-entry permit-tag will be contacted by the department (during the week of Aug. 15), at which time payment will be required before the permit-tag can be mailed. It is the responsibility of each applicant to provide accurate contact information to avoid missing an opportunity to receive the permit-tag for which they were drawn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.