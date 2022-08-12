PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) once again will be offering new hunting opportunities that will provide all hunters with a chance to draw an additional elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer and Gould’s turkey permit-tag, while generating revenue to support wildlife conservation efforts across the state.
The draw will open at 8 a.m. (Arizona time) Monday, Aug. 8, and close at 4:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Friday, Aug. 12. Applicants who are drawn for a limited-entry permit-tag will be contacted by the department (during the week of Aug. 15), at which time payment will be required before the permit-tag can be mailed. It is the responsibility of each applicant to provide accurate contact information to avoid missing an opportunity to receive the permit-tag for which they were drawn.
These opportunities should not be confused with the annual draws that are conducted by the department in February, June and October. A limited-entry permit-tag application does not preclude a hunter from applying for any other hunts throughout the year or impact bonus points. Animals harvested during limited-entry permit-tag seasons are excluded from annual bag limits.
In addition:
This is discretionary. The objective is to generate revenue in order to maintain current operations and limit or eliminate the need to increase license and hunt permit-tag fees.
The issuance of a specific number of limited-entry permit-tags will not adversely affect management objectives for a species or area. These hunts will not impact the number of permit-tags made available for the annual draws. The related harvest will have an insignificant impact on wildlife populations.
A valid Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license is not needed at the time of application; it is required if a customer draws a limited-entry permit-tag.
Applicants can select up to 12 limited-entry permit-tag hunts on one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted.
At the time of application, a customer shall submit the required application fee ($13 for Arizona residents, $15 for nonresidents) for each selected hunt number.
Each customer must apply individually. Applicants cannot apply as a group, unlike the annual draws.
If a customer enters inaccurate information during the application process, or attempts to enter the draw for a hunt more than once, all applications will be deemed invalid.
After an application has been saved, a customer cannot begin a new one. A customer may return to their application to make changes as long as the draw is open, however. When an application is completed and final payment is accepted, a customer can no longer make changes or apply for additional hunts.
A total of 12 limited-entry permit-tags will be available for the following hunting opportunities:
Elk (any elk): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 1 and 27.
Elk (any elk): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 9 and 10.
Elk (any elk): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 21, 22 and 23.
Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 15A, 15B, 15C, 15D, 16A, 17A, 17B, 18A, 18B, 19A, 19B, and 20A.
Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 39, 40A, 40B, 41, 42, 43A, 43B, 44A, 44B, 45A, 45B, and 45C.
Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 28, 31, 32, 37A, and 37B.
Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 15, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Open areas: Units 20B, 20C, 21, 22, and 23.
White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2023. Open areas: Units 27 and 28.
White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2023. Open areas: Units 4A, 5A, 6A, 6B, and 8.
White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2023. Open areas: Units 29, 30A, 30B, 31, 32, 33, 34A, 34B, 35A, 35B, 36A, 36B, and 36C.
White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2023. Open areas: Units 21, 22, 23, 24A, and 24B.
Gould’s turkey (bearded): Apr. 1, 2023-May 31, 2023. Open areas: Units 29, 30A, 31, 32, 33 (north and west of Redington Road), 34A, 35A, and 35B.
The elk and deer hunts are general season hunts. Legal methods of take: any firearm, pre-charged pneumatic weapon, crossbow, or bow and arrow as prescribed in R12-4-304.
The turkey hunt is a limited weapon-shotgun shooting shot season hunt. Legal methods of take: Any shotgun shooting shot as prescribed in R12-4-318, or crossbow or bow and arrow as prescribed in R12-4-304.
