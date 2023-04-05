Gas prices

Maria Reyes pumps gas at a Phoenix station. Gas prices at the 76 gas station in central Phoenix were $4.89 for regular, $5.39 for premium and $4.49 for diesel when paying with a credit card.

 Sierra Alvarez/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Gas prices in Arizona have been steadily growing since last March, with a 62.5-cent increase on average for a gallon of regular over the last month, according to AAA. And, as motorists head into summer, prices are likely to keep creeping up.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona reached $4.29 on Monday. That’s lower than it was about this same time last year, according to the auto and travel company, but still 79 cents higher than the national average this week of nearly $3.51.

