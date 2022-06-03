With the arrival of Vincent Colyer in Arizona on a peace mission to create reservations for all of the Native American tribes in Arizona and New Mexico, Gen. George Crook, the commander of the Department of Arizona, ceased all offensive operations and waited to see the outcome of Colyer’s efforts.
The arrangements made for the local Apache groups by Colyer when he was at Camp Apache were working well for them. They were at peace and still living in their own country where they had been for centuries.
They had good farmland and there was still wild game in the mountains. Apache groups with territories outside of the White Mountain Indian Reservation were not so fortunate.
The groups that were being issued rations and protected at many of the other sites he had created were totally dependent on the rations.
The reservations were small, and in locations where farmland was limited the wild game was scarce. As so often would be true, there was a total disconnection between the good intentions of President Grant’s administration and the lack of funds appropriated by Congress to implement those plans.
Government supplies were often late or failed to show up at all. There were also significant Apache groups that Colyer had made no contact with at all. The groups known collectively as the Chiricahua Apache continued to raid all over Southeastern Arizona, Southwest New Mexico and the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua. Raids right on the outskirts of Tucson and San Xavier were often blamed on the Indians being fed at Camp Grant with no evidence at all that they were responsible.
On Nov. 5, 1871, just a few weeks after Vincent Colyer left Arizona, a stagecoach was attacked not far from Wickenburg. Seven people were murdered. One of them, a Journalist with the Lt. Wheeler Expedition named Friderick Loring, was killed in a particularly horrific manner. The tragedy made the National News and would have lasting repercussions. Evidence developed by Captain Meinhold who investigated the matter indicated Indians from Date Creek were responsible. About a thousand people of different groups were being fed at the One Mile Square Reservation at Date Creek. Ten or fifteen of them were thought to be responsible for the attack. When it became generally known to the National Public the Peace Commissioner’s approach lost popular support.
Gen. Crook again began to plan for operations against those Indians who were continuing to raid livestock and murder civilians. In December he announced that any who were not on their own reservations after Feb. 15, 1872 would be considered hostile combatants.
President Grant was fully aware of the short comings of Vincent Colyer’s efforts but he was intent on trying to make his peace policies successful in dealing with the “Apache Problem” if possible. He tried again with another peace commissioner. He chose General O.O. Howard as his personal representative. General Oliver Otis Howard had served in the Civil War where he lost his right arm to a cannonball early in the war but returned to active service and became a Major General. After the war he was Commissioner of the Freedman’s Bureau for ex-slaves and was instrumental in founding Howard University in Washington D.C. which is Named after him.
Once more General Crook was asked to suspend Military actions until General Howard’s mission was completed.
When Gen. Howard arrived in Arizona he went to Tucson where he was able to secure the release of the five children that had been taken during the Camp Grant Massacres and adopted by families in Tucson. They were returned to their relatives among the Aravaipa Apaches at a meeting at Camp Grant. He also convinced the Aravaipa Apaches to move North to the Gila River near the San Carlos River and closed the reservation at Camp Grant. He also increased the size of the White Mountain Reservation to include the expanded San Carlos Division to the South to included both sides of the Gila River.
One hundred and fifty years ago this month General Howard arrived at Camp Apaches at the end of May 1872. He met with local Apache Leaders and listened to their concerns and requests. One of the most popular changes he was able to make was to give them the beef ration on the hoof so they could take the animals back to their own homes miles away and only use them as they were needed and perhaps develop their own herds from those not yet needed for food.
While at Camp Apache he was able to convince Miguel, Pedro, and Esketaceela to go East with him and visit Washington D.C. They left Camp Apache on June 1, 1872 for a “Long and Tedious” trip through New Mexico that took a couple of weeks. They finally got on a train in Kit Carson, Colorado and arrived in Washington D. C. on June 22nd. They spent about 2 ½ weeks in the Capitol where they met with the Commissioner of Indian Affairs and received “Peace Medals” from the President. Miguel, who had previously been known as “one-eyed Miguel”, was fitted with a glass eye. After visiting Philadelphia and New York they returned home arriving back at Camp Apache on Aug. 10, 1872.
General Howard continued on his mission to contact and make peace with Cochise and the Chiricahua.
With the help of Tom Jeffords he was able to accomplish the task in the fall of 1872. An executive order of December 14, 1872 created both the expanded White Mountain Indian Reservation and the New Chiricahua Indian Reservation that included the Central part of their Ancestral Homelands in the Southeast corner of Arizona.
