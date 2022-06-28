General George Crook cooperated fully with both Vincent Colyer and General O.O. Howard though he had little confidence in the ultimate success of their peace negotiations with the Indian tribes.
While he awaited the outcome he made good use of the time.
When they arrived in Arizona the cavalry units didn’t have enough horses to mount all of the troops and many they did have were in poor shape.
Crook immediately contracted for hundreds of new horses and mules for the department. No other military leader ever gave so much time and thought to the perfecting of mule pack trains. Nothing was too good for them. Abusive, drunken, or incompetent packers were dismissed; only those mules of proven fitness for the terrain they were to operate in were used.
Every mule was of uniform size. They were properly shod, fed and groomed and each had its own pack saddle specially fitted to it.
When in the field Crook spent time observing the pack trains and talking with the packers. He knew all of them by name. Most of his officers followed his example and did the same.
Lt. John G. Bourke, who would serve as Crook’s aide for 15 years, published a book in 1891 titled “On the Border with Crook” in which he described the general as being impressive in his personal appearance but without the slightest suggestion of the pompous and overdressed military man; he was plain as an old stick, and looked more like an honest country squire than the commander of a warlike expedition.
He had an aversion to wearing uniform and to the glitter and filigree of the military profession. He spoke but little, and to the point, but was found of listening to the conversation of others.
Probably no other officer of equal rank in the army issued fewer orders or letters of instruction. “Example is always the best general order” he said.
It certainly was true in Arizona and no officer or soldier hesitated to endure any hardship when he saw the commanding general at the head of the column, eating the same rations as himself, and not carrying enough extra clothing to wad a shotgun.
In his initial tour of the department, a long hard march of over 700 miles with daily temperatures in excess of 100 degrees, Crook came to know the men under his command and they came to know and respect him.
During the year while he waited to see the outcome of Colyer’s and Howard’s efforts he traveled hundreds of miles on mule back of the roughest mountains in his department and familiarized himself with its topographical features in a manner that cannot be learned from maps.
He impressed on his officers the need to learn everything about the land, where they were to serve, all of the mountain ranges, where the streams were, where springs could be found and which ones would dry-up at certain times of the year, where grass for forage could be found and where and when it couldn’t.
Crook organized his troops into commands composed of white troops with Indian scouts who knew the country. Each command had a pack train so they could act independently of each other. They were led by experienced officers of proven skill. While they were sufficiently large to prevent disaster they were small enough to slip around out of sight of hostiles and stay in the field for extended periods of time.
Crook visited the various reservations and made the personal acquaintance of many of the chiefs and headmen upon whose assistance he would have to count on when the hour of struggle came.
Before he left Arizona in the fall of 1872, Howard agreed with Crook’s assessment that force would have to be used against the hostiles who continued raiding and that Indian scouts would be needed to find them.
On Nov. 29, 1873, Crook arrived at Camp Apache accompanied by a small escort including his aide Lt. John G. Bourke.
Over the next few days Bourke’s principal task was to recruit a company of Indian scouts. On Dec. 2 he signed up 47 men, mainly Cibecue and Western White Mountain Apache.
Among those who signed up was Chief Pedro’s son Alchesay and another young man who was actually a Mexican captive whose name was Felix Telles. When he was born, he was known as Felix Ward and later was taken from his step-father’s ranch in southern Arizona and enlisted as an “Apache” scout under the name Mickey Free.
Just made up for the occasion it is the name he used for the rest of his life.
