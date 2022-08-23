In the summer of 1872 the three Apache leaders who had visited the eastern United States with Gen. O.O. Howard had returned home safely to the great relief of their people.
Their tales of the size and wonders of the eastern cities were probably only partially believed.
After their return problems were developing that began to make them doubt that the promises of supplies and farming equipment would be kept.
No rations at all had been distributed at Camp Apache for two months and their own crops were not yet grown or ready to eat.
When Gen. Howard created the new and expanded White Mountain Indian Reservation it meant that responsibility for the Apaches had been transferred from the military to the civilian-controlled Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The War Department had ordered the military to stop providing rations to the Apaches but the Department of the interior still wasn’t prepared to take on the responsibility.
The civilian businessmen and ranchers who had contracts to provide beef and other supplies to the military did not know if their contracts would be honored.
They were afraid that they would not be paid or by whom. As a result they didn’t deliver anything.
Still, relations in the White Mountains remained peaceful.
The local Apaches were in their own country and felt secure from attack by outside forces.
Other Native American groups were not so lucky. Those whose traditional homelands were not included within any reservation felt they had little choice but to continue raiding or starve.
Among those left out were the Yavapai and the Tonto Apaches, known as Dilzhe’e in the Apache language.
Naturally there were those among them who would not give up the homelands where they had lived for centuries without a fight.
During the time that Gen. Crook had been constrained from any offensive actions he had learned from informants among the Indians at Camp Date Creek the identities of those responsible for the attack and murder of Fred Loring and others on the stagecoach near Wickenburg on Nov. 5, 1871.
When he was free of the control of the peace commissioners he decided to begin by arresting the 15 or so individuals who were responsible.
In his history of Camp Date Creek published in 1964, Sidney B. Brinckerhoff gave a description of what took place.
Dr. Josephus Williams was the Indian agent in charge of about 750 mostly Yavapai being rationed and counted daily.
Among them was a particularly troublesome group lead by a man called Ochhocama, who was himself one of those who killed Fred Loring.
During the summer of 1872 the Indians had suffered greatly from disease.
Malarial fever was killing as many as five Yavapais a day during August. As a result, agent Williams had allowed several hundred of them to go the mountains to recover and avoid getting sick.
Before leaving his headquarters at Fort Whipple, Gen. Crook sent couriers to the Yavapais asking them to meet him for a conference at Camp Date Creek.
He arrived there on Sept. 7, 1872.
The next day about 50 armed Indians arrived led by Ochocama.
With Gen. Crook when he met them were his two aides, Lt. Bourke and Lt. Ross as well as members of the 5th Cavalry, several civilians, agent Williams, the newly appointed superintendent of Indian Affairs for Arizona, Dr. Herman Bendell, and in from Camp Beale Spring, Capt. Thomas Byrne with several Mohaves led by their Chief Irataba, who were there to point out the guilty men.
When they all met for the conference three or four of the murderers were present and some of the Mohaves began to give tobacco to the guilty Yavapais and a soldier moved forward to make the arrests.
One of the Indians was able to pull his knife and stab the soldier who pulled his pistol and fired.
Gunfire broke out between the Indians and the troops.
Lt. Ross, seeing that one of the Indians was aiming his rifle at the general, shoved him out of the way just as the gun went off.
The bullet killed another Indian.
Ochocama was grabbed by the guide, Dan O’Leary, and wrestled to the ground before he was led away to the guard house.
Most of the Indians fled when the shooting started, but a few stayed and fought. Gen. Crook and Dr. Bendell were able to gain control or many more probably would have died.
Ochocama managed to escape by making a hole in the roof of the guard house but was stabbed by a bayonet in the process.
He later died in the hills north of the post.
Seven of the Yavapai were killed and four were captured and jailed. One cavalryman was wounded.
Within a short while, about 100 of the Yavapai returned and asked for peace. Gen. Crook accepted them back after they agreed to abide by his usual strict conditions.
In September and October of 1872, Crook’s troops, together with Hualapai scouts, traced down and attacked the groups of Yavapai who remained in the mountains.
On Sept 25, attacks on four Yavapai camps resulted in 40 being killed and 18 captured (all woman and children).
By December depredations had ceased in western Arizona. More Indians were now at Camp Date Creek than ever before.
This was just the beginning of what would become a winter campaign for 1872-73 in central Arizona.
It would result in the destruction of many of the Tonto Apache and remaining Yavapai forcing the survivors on to reservations at Camp Verde and Fort McDowell.
