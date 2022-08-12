George Takei, still a Show Low homeowner

George Takei has lived in the White Mountains since the 1980s.

It is no secret that Arizona is the home to a number of celebrities.

Though the Phoenix area boasts the most, the White Mountains does have its own, and when word got out recently that George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu on television’s “Star Trek,” was selling his Bison Ridge home, it looked like dark skies would have to suffice for stars on the Mountain.

cakeman

And his famous catchphrase: "OH MY".

neeka3

When I worked at Pinetop Office and Art Supply from 2001-2011 I met him once in the store. Funny I grabbed piece of paper for autograph not thinking of looking for something better. In the store I could have found many! He was very gracious. His partner was looking for a gift for his Mother who was an artist. Never forget that experience.

