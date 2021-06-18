Lt. Col. Robert Gerlach, who has family in Eagar, completed a master’s degree in strategic studies from the US Army War College on June 11.
The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Army War College Class of 2002, presided and spoke to the class of 360 senior officers and civilians serving at the senior executive service level or above.
Gerlach’s next position is medical battalion commander at Newton Square, Pennsylvania.
