Elmo car

Elmo rents Nissan Leaf electric cars that can be driven remotely from one customer to the next.

 Elmo

LOS ANGELES – To the casual observer, this electric rental car whizzing by looks like yet another test of a self-driving car. After all, no one’s behind the wheel.

But actually, someone is driving the car – only they’re doing so from miles away. And that’s what makes this business model stand apart from the many other autonomous vehicle operations.

