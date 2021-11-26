“Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!” rings still in our brain place, bringing smiles at the silly stuff the gang got up to. This will be the fourth film in a series which includes “Ghostbusters” in 1984, “Ghostbusters II” in 1987, both with the original cast and the money-losing “Ghostbusters” of 2016 which used a cast of female comics. Will people want to see this new version? Yep. It is “Ghostbusters” even if with a new generation of young folks to fill the iconic roles of the giants of yesteryear.
A joke 12-year-old Phobe tells a monster 'Why is a cigarette like a hampster? They are both perfectly harmless until you put them in your mouth and set them on fire.' Now we just don't get humor of that caliber much anymore.
Phoebe, the younger sister, and science nerd in the film is played by the accomplished Mckenna Grace. Grace is an up and comer who has played a young “Captian Marvel” and the young Tanya Harding among many other roles. Logan Kim, another child actor, has wonderful comic timing. Celest O'Connell, a Kenyan, plays a high school-age girl. She is 23. Finn Wolfhard plays her 15-year-old romantic interest. Paul Rudd helps.
Director Jason Reitman (“Juno,” “Up in the Air”) manages very nicely to make the franchise both fresh and entertaining. The natural acting and the clever, quirky script help him along. I laughed out loud several times and didn't scream even once, so I guess this is a comedy.
Reitman has gathered four Oscar nominations along his journey. He and Gil Kenan crafted the script. Kenan has one Oscar nomination.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” runs for a good long 2 hours 4 minutes. It has a mild PG-13 rating, which means that children under 13 should see a more age-appropriate film this week. I enjoyed this iteration of the old theme enough to give it an above-average four sawblades.
Very often we complain about sequels and wonder about the inventive abilities of the Hollywood types to make movies. But a few weeks ago they offered up “The Last Duel,” a movie wonderful in every respect and we turned up our collective noses like it was yesterday's soggy Kung Pow Chicken left out overnight. It must be hard to make movies people will pay to see in these sad days.
I like to wait until the lights go up before I end my movie experience. This time it paid off hugely. We get two, that is two, separate movie gifts at the end of the movie. So stay and get the full value for your ticket money.
