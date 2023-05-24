Gila River Indian pipeline

Tribal leaders, federal and state officials, and project and construction leaders gathered on May 19 for a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site for the first phase of the Reclaimed Water Pipeline Project near Sacaton.

 Shondiin Silversmith/Arizona Mirror

Only a month after finalizing funding agreements, the Gila River Indian Community broke ground on its new Reclaimed Water Pipeline Project to help the community with water resources and conserve more water in Lake Mead.

The 19.4-mile pipeline was developed in record time, said Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis, and the community “continues to lead the way in addressing the historic drought impacting Arizona and the Southwest.”

