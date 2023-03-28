Affordable housing
Officials attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Centerline on Glendale, a 368-unit complex designed for mixed-income housing and funded in part by a state low-income housing tax credit. Photo taken on March 24, 2023.

 Izabella Hernandez/Cronkite News

GLENDALE — Construction is underway on an affordable housing complex funded in part by a state low-income housing tax credit and lauded by state and local officials who gathered at the building site Friday.

Gorman and Co. – one of the nation’s largest producers of affordable housing – announced Centerline on Glendale will be the first rental home community financed using Arizona’s low-income housing tax credit. The 368 apartments are expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

