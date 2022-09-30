Flour

Flour is the most recognizable source of gluten in foods.

 Wikimedia commons

A quick walk through the grocery store will reveal a plethora of gluten-free choices. Are we dealing with another fad diet or is there actually something to this craze?

If you talk to people who actually have celiac disease, they will say that gluten free (GF) is a godsend for them. Celiac disease (CD) is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. Gluten is the substance in flour that forms the structure of dough, sort of like the “glue” that holds the dough together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.