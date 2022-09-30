A quick walk through the grocery store will reveal a plethora of gluten-free choices. Are we dealing with another fad diet or is there actually something to this craze?
If you talk to people who actually have celiac disease, they will say that gluten free (GF) is a godsend for them. Celiac disease (CD) is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. Gluten is the substance in flour that forms the structure of dough, sort of like the “glue” that holds the dough together.
If you have CD, eating gluten triggers an immune response in your small intestine. Over time, this reaction can damage your small intestine’s lining and prevent it from absorbing some nutrients. And intestinal damage often causes uncomfortable complications such as diarrhea, bloating and anemia. If left untreated, it can lead to serious conditions. According to Mayoclinic.org, there is no cure for CD; however, following a strict GF diet can help manage symptoms and promote intestinal healing.
Gluten-free diets offer many benefits
Medical science has established that GF diets do well not only for persons with CD, but also for those who are gluten sensitive. Gluten sensitivity or intolerance occurs among people who do not have CD, but who discover that they feel better when they eliminate gluten. Studies have shown there are many positives for people who choose and adhere to GF diets.
The Beyond Celiac website presented a study of patients with CD, and even non-celiac gluten sensitive patients, who “had cognitive deficit (brain fog).” Once on a strict GF diet, these people no longer experienced brain fog or similar mental deficits. Other clinical studies explored the benefits of a GF diet among people who do not have CD or who have non-celiac gluten sensitivity. They include weight loss, efficient digestive and immune systems, and an overall improved health and sense of well-being.
If you have frequent digestive issues including inflammation, you might be gluten sensitive. Ask your doctor. There is a simple test they can do to determine gluten tolerance levels. So for people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity, it may be effective to eat a reduced-gluten diet. These people don’t necessarily need to follow a strict diet, nor be concerned about hidden gluten, like people with CD. But be advised that gluten sensitivity levels vary, so it will be a matter of trial and error before you get it right.
Although there is still more research to be done on this issue, going gluten free is certainly something to be considered for the healthy minded person.
Has Gluten-Free Labeling Gone Too Far?
Statista Research reports that “food allergies and food intolerances are a growing public health concern causing higher consumer demand of products that are tailored to meet special dietary requirements.” In fact, they reported that the GF product market reached $7.59 billion in 2020. Obviously, the GF product market is on the rise, and retailers are continuing to meet the needs of shoppers. It is no wonder that major retail grocery stores have an area devoted exclusively to GF options.
However, the uninformed consumer who tries to sift through the myriad of supposed GF items may not be aware of products that are naturally GF — like fresh fruit, water, beans and dairy. According to Alliance Sales and Marketing, “In an effort to presumably boost sales from health-conscious shoppers and those searching for gluten-free products, some brands are unnecessarily labeling their products ‘gluten-free.’”
And GF products are generally more expensive, so by not being aware of what is or isn’t, it can be confusing, making you feel like you have to buy the more expensive, labeled option. Consumer beware! Take extra time to read labels. But also educate yourself as to which products are naturally GF so you won’t be lured by labeling hype.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of topics in this area. For comments and questions, contact her at: lbarnes@wmicentral.com
