While Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we’re getting ready to gather around tables groaning with delectable dishes in a longstanding American custom, it’s only one variant of a tradition that goes back for centuries, and isn’t even a wholly American holiday. Some of the lesser-known facts about Thanksgiving might surprise you.
The Thanksgiving feast we commemorate now first took place in 1621, and while the modern holiday is on the last Thursday every November, it’s not certain that the 361-year-old tradition began on a Thursday. Furthermore, we don’t know if turkey was served at the first Thanksgiving, as it would not be common for the settlers and the Wampanoag tribal members to be eating turkey, but rather domesticated waterfowl such as duck and geese.
The feast of thanks in America goes back much further, too. In 1541, Francisco Vásquez de Coronado and the Teya Indians held a feast in Palo Duro Canyon (Texas).
Thanksgiving is not just an American holiday, either; nor is turkey the primary dish in other nations. Troy Brownfield of the Saturday Evening Post writes, “Liberia brought the Thanksgiving tradition directly from America, owing to its beginnings as a resettlement colony for freed Black Americans. The West African country declared its independence in 1847, and they mark their celebration on the first Thursday in November.” Their key dishes are roasted chicken, green bean casserole, and mashed cassavas, which are similar to yams.
Canada uses salmon dishes, venison and also roasted turkey on the second Monday of October. Australians also have seen a turkey sales increase since 2016, on the last Wednesday of November. Their tradition dates back to 1838.
Japan celebrates “Labor Thanksgiving Day”, traditionally held on Nov. 23. Grateful families gather to feast, and give thanks for their efforts of labor, production, and peace. Their traditional meals still consist of fish, rice, and tea.
Meanwhile in the Americas, all 13 colonies held Thanksgiving celebrations in 1777, and in 1789 President George Washington declared Nov. 26 a National Day of Thanksgiving. However, turkey as a household dish might be no more than a 160-year-old tradition.
No one truly knows when the turkey became the associated game bird for the modern-day American Thanksgiving. The wild turkey is a legend because of Ben Franklin, but the age-old story of Franklin wanting the turkey as the national bird is considered nowadays to be false. It all started when Franklin wrote to his daughter criticizing the original eagle design for the Great Seal, mentioning that it looked more like a turkey. He also wrote, in 1784, that the “Bald Eagle … is a Bird of bad moral Character. He does not get his living honestly … he is too lazy to fish for himself.”
So much for that.
In 1863, President Lincoln officially declared the Thanksgiving holiday during the middle of the U.S. Civil War. With over 31 million Americans living at the time, one could assume the larger game bird made it easier to feed big families at the dinner table, and because of its size, it was a great way to fill the bellies of the soldiers on the battlefield.
Roughly 70 years later, the Thanksgiving NFL game tradition would be born on Nov. 29, 1934, when the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears on their own battlefield. (The Bears won, 19-16.)
In 1938 President Franklin Roosevelt moved the holiday up one week, but Congress moved it back to the fourth Thursday in 1941 because the change was unpopular with the American people.
Nowadays, the National Turkey Federation has estimated a whopping 46 million (domestic) turkeys are eaten every Thanksgiving Day, followed by another 22 million turkeys on Christmas day.
Here are some interesting facts about the species Meleagris gallopavo, gallinaceous bird, genus of the Meleagrididae of the Galliformes order — or, as it’s more commonly known, the wild turkey.
In the early 1900s, there were roughly 30,000 wild turkeys left in the country, but with modern day conservation efforts, they thrive at a healthy 7 million in population.
With its gobbles, wits, and funny character, the colorful tom has around 5,500 feathers, can fly up to 55 mph, and run almost 30 mph.
The young turkey is called a “jakes” while the baby is called a “poult.”
The wild turkey’s main diet is seeds, fruits, nuts, insects, and small lizards.
Adult toms can weigh up to 22 pounds, have a wingspan up to 6 feet, and they also have exceptional vision but not the best hearing.
Both sexes have a “snood” — which is a dangly appendage on the face — a wattle, and only a few feathers on the head. While no one is entirely sure what a snood is for, there’s consensus that the toms’ much-larger snood them attract the hens’ eye during mating season.
