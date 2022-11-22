wild turkeys

Say, fella, that’s a fine-lookin’ snood: A tom (left) and hen pair of wild turkeys give thanks that they’re not being stuffed with croutons and celery this year.

 Burton Robert, USFWS/Pixnio

While Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we’re getting ready to gather around tables groaning with delectable dishes in a longstanding American custom, it’s only one variant of a tradition that goes back for centuries, and isn’t even a wholly American holiday. Some of the lesser-known facts about Thanksgiving might surprise you.

The Thanksgiving feast we commemorate now first took place in 1621, and while the modern holiday is on the last Thursday every November, it’s not certain that the 361-year-old tradition began on a Thursday. Furthermore, we don’t know if turkey was served at the first Thanksgiving, as it would not be common for the settlers and the Wampanoag tribal members to be eating turkey, but rather domesticated waterfowl such as duck and geese.

