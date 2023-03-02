Drag show protest
Marchers walk by the historic state Capitol building in Phoenix on Jan. 22, 2023, during a protest of recent bill proposals that criminalize drag shows.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously backed a measure that critics warn would harm trans students, ignoring pleas from parents and students to reject it, and in spite of a guaranteed veto from the governor.

“This bill violates trust, eliminates the only safe haven some students have and allows bigotry in the name of religion,” the mother of a trans student wrote in a letter imploring lawmakers to defeat the proposal. “Let’s not be the state that willingly harms already disenfranchised students.” 

