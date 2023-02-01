Arizona News

PHOENIX — For the third time in as many years, Arizona lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public schools, though the measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in the executive office.

While proponents say the bill would stop activist educators from teaching students that they’re inherently oppressors or oppressed based on their skin color, opponents say that it will have a chilling effect on the teaching of important historical events that centered around race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.