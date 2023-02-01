Arizona Capitol
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Republican Arizona lawmakers are so angered at new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' state budget proposal that one GOP lawmaker likened it to "poking the bear."

And now they are moving ahead with a plan to pass their own "basic" budget plan despite knowing it has no hope of getting her signature.

