SJPD Fentanyl Bust

On Sept. 3, 2020, the White Mountain Independent reported on the acquisition of 3,500 fentanyl pills by St. Johns police. One year later, collected data suggests that nearly 50% of Arizona youth are unfamiliar with the drug or its dangers.

 St. Johns Police Department

PHOENIX — Fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death could face the death penalty under a Republican proposal that critics say will also sweep up drug addicts and send them to death row. 

The legislation would expand the state’s first-degree murder statutes to include deaths by fentanyl if the drug is able to be traced back to a specific individual. First-degree murder in Arizona is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

