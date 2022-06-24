The Republican Party of Arizona is rich in a diversity of talent and experience. This year’s candidates, both men and women, for local, state and national offices have given voters a challenging choice. Voters should not wait to get out and meet candidates running for the 2022 mid-term elections.
Aug. 2 will be here before you know it. Do not rely on asking your neighbors on Aug. 1 who they think who are the best candidates. The Northeast Arizona Republican Women will continue to give its members and the public monthly opportunities to have face-to-face contact with those who wish to serve them in government. NEAZRW hosted three more candidates on June 14 in Show Low. Two have past experience serving the nation in the Middle East, and one is a local Arizona hero to the people he has served in local government.
Abraham “Abe” Hamedeh is running for the Arizona attorney general position. Hamedeh is an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and just returned from a 14-month long deployment to Saudi Arabia. Hamedeh is a former prosecutor from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Hamedeh has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victims’ rights, and seek justice for the community. Hamedeh earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Arizona State University and earned his doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Law.
Hamedeh has received many awards in his career. The issue he is most concerned about is election integrity and prosecuting those who commit election fraud and border security. As attorney general, he vows to enforce state laws since and create a task force unit within our law enforcement agency to target border crimes. Drug cartels are invading our southern border and even our neighborhoods; we must protect our communities.
The 2nd Amendment is also a concern at the top of his list. Hamedeh opposes red-flag laws, and as attorney general, he states he will fight back against the federal government’s intrusion into our sacred right to defend ourselves.
Andy Yates and John Moore are both vying for the Republican nomination in Congressional District 2 for the U.S. House of Representatives. Like Hamedeh, Yates has served in the Mideast. While working for the International Republican Institute, he helped shepherd three pieces of legislation through the Iraqi-Kurdistan Parliament that expanded the rights of persons with disabilities, strengthened oversight of Iraqi institutions and increased access to business loans for would-be entrepreneurs. In Jordan, Yates built partnerships with dozens of Jordanian municipalities to implement local governance best practices from America. Yates also worked to bolster Afghan women’s rights prior to being evacuated from the country. Yates wants to serve the people of Arizona with the same positivity that is reminiscent of former President Ronald Reagan, stating; “America is best served by a conservative vision for our country’s future.” Currently Yates owns a small business and understands the needs of rural Arizonians in CD2. Along with securing the border and 2nd Amendment rights local issues like wildfires, water and agricultural take center stage.
John Moore has faithfully served Williams for 35 years. He was police chief and later the mayor. Moore is a fighter who fought hard for the survival of his town when it was dying due to the new construction of the I-40 freeway that bypassed his beloved town. The fight was hard, but Williams became a thriving tourist destination under Moore’s leadership. Moore believes the most effective government is local government. “The only way our country will get better and actually begin to provide for its citizens is if we pull the federal government’s tentacles off and start to allow the state and local governments to take the wheel. So many issues that we ought to handle at the local or state levels are bungled by the federal government,” he said.
Moore has a three-step plan for securing elections. First, end dependence on voting machines and go back to the hand count. Second, recruit an army of volunteers to count the ballots. Three, make voting day a national holiday — one day to vote.
For more information about these candidates, got to www.abeforag.com, www.yatesforarizona.com and www.johnmooreforcongress.com.
The next NEAZRW meeting: 6 p.m. July 12 at the Snowflake Senior Center. Speakers: John Fillmore, candidate for LD7 House of Representatives, and Snowflake mayoral candidates Byron Lewis and Bob Flake.
More details are at www.neazrw2021@gmail.com.
