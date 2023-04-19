Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed 11 more bills sent to her by the Republican-controlled Legislature, bringing her total to 63 this session and shattering the record set in 2005 by fellow Democrat Janet Napolitano.

And that record of 58 was over the course of a full legislative session. There are likely weeks to go before the current session finally comes to a close.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

