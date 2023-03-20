Hair discrimination ban
Neal Lester, a professor at Arizona State University, explains Friday why an executive order banning discrimination based on Black hairstyles is important to the community.

 Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday forbade all state agencies under her control from discriminating against workers based on their hair texture and style.

In signing the executive order on Friday, Hobbs said she wants to make sure that Black state employees as well as workers for companies that contract with the state "will be able to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination."

