PHOENIX — Arizonans won't be able to bring their guns legally onto college campuses, at least not this year.
Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed legislation crafted by Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson, to bar public universities or colleges from adopting any rules that prohibit someone with a permit to carry a concealed weapon from bringing it onto campus. The legislation also would have allowed those with CCW permits to store their weapons there.
Jones told colleagues during hearings that this is simply an extension of the Second Amendment with its language saying that the right of people to be armed "shall not be infringed."
"These college campuses are funded by the state, are funded by the taxpayers," she said, calling it "unacceptable to me" that people cannot bring their weapons onto those campuses. And Jones said she believes that law-abiding citizens who are armed can thwart shootings by criminals.
She cited a 2021 incident in Lancaster, Pa. where there was a shooting in a mall.
"There was a young man who was legally carrying firearms," Jones said. "And he saved lives that day."
Hobbs, in her veto message, wasn't convinced. She said that allowing weapons to be carried or store on campus "could lead to greater anxiety among students, staff and faculty."
"It may also lead to increased risk on campus and other unintended consequences," the governor wrote. "We cannot set a precedent that allows guns on campus."
Hobbs rejected five other bills Tuesday, bringing her tally so far this year to 72.
Also vetoed was legislation saying that machines cannot be used to conduct elections unless 100% of the parts and components are produced in the United States and the machines themselves are manufactured and assembled in this country.
The measure was opposed by many lawmakers who argued that there are currently no such devices on the market.
That was not disputed by Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, who said this is a matter of national security. He said that's why the legislation was not set to take effect until 2028 and would not outlaw those machines already in place.
And Montenegro said he was convinced that manufacturers, facing the mandate, would find ways to comply.
Hobbs was unconvinced.
"This bill could create a situation where Arizona's election administrators are no longer able to procure certifiable voting and tabulating equipment," she wrote. "It should be clear how catastrophic that would be for the successful administration of elections in Arizona."
She was not alone. Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Phoenix, called it the "Field of Dreams" of election bills.
"We're essentially saying, 'If we require it, they will come,' " she said.
The governor also refused to expand the Teachers Academy program that provides scholarships to prospective public school teachers to students attending private and religious colleges.
That program, created in 2017, provides one year of college tuition for students at public community colleges and universities in education programs in exchange for each year of teaching in an Arizona public school. Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, sought to expand that to all private colleges offering education degrees.
Hobbs said the big problem is money.
She noted there is $15 million put into the program each year, money that is quickly spoken for by students at public universities. And that has created a waiting list for education students at those schools.
Hobbs had proposed doubling that amount. But it was not included in the budget. And absent more cash, Hobbs said, she could not support taking away funds from students in public universities.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.
