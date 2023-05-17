Gov. Hobbs Title 42

Gov. Katie Hobbs outlines her proposals Monday for the state to deal with an anticipated crush of migrants after Thursday when Title 42 ends.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Arizonans won't be able to bring their guns legally onto college campuses, at least not this year.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed legislation crafted by Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson, to bar public universities or colleges from adopting any rules that prohibit someone with a permit to carry a concealed weapon from bringing it onto campus. The legislation also would have allowed those with CCW permits to store their weapons there.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.