Navajo and Apache counties, cities, town councils, nonprofits and many more organizations have a policy governance board manual, unique to each.

Joe Jarvis, with Snowflake’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said “A lot of them call it their town code, their city code or their county code. It is a lot of governing guidance. It’s similar to the Arizona Revised Statutes, which is in addition to the Arizona Constitution, many of the words in it have nothing to do with their public meetings, but it gives guidance on how their public meetings are to be operated. This information is available to the public.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.