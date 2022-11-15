Navajo and Apache counties, cities, town councils, nonprofits and many more organizations have a policy governance board manual, unique to each.
Joe Jarvis, with Snowflake’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said “A lot of them call it their town code, their city code or their county code. It is a lot of governing guidance. It’s similar to the Arizona Revised Statutes, which is in addition to the Arizona Constitution, many of the words in it have nothing to do with their public meetings, but it gives guidance on how their public meetings are to be operated. This information is available to the public.”
Jarvis explained that one of the most important procedures that should be followed by elected officials, at either a Board of Supervisors meeting or a Town Council meeting, is the Open Meetings Law. He said, “It states that no decisions by that elected body are to be made except for in public meetings. That means that if public officials get together outside of a regular meeting and they make a decision, that’s breaking the law and when elected officials move forward, without the appropriate approval of the other elected officials, that’s breaking the law. We, as the people who elected them, have a right to be able to attend the meetings where they make decisions.
“A work session is different; it’s designed as an opportunity for the council to talk together about issues and concerns. Often work sessions are places where staff or other invited individuals can come and speak and share their perspective. Council members can debate with each other, and these are more relaxed meetings where the council or the governing body opens the meeting to hear comments from the public, with a conversation back and forth. Whereas, at a regular meeting, they’ll hear from the public, but they can’t respond to what the public has to say.”
Who keeps track of the proper procedures and content in a meeting, you ask? Jarvis says, “It’s my perspective that it’s upon each of the elected officials just to make sure that they’re running their meeting according to the law; they have access to their laws. They should be reading their laws and they should be familiar with them.
“Often, elected officials rely on their administrative staff or their attorney to call them out, if they’re not following the proper procedure, which is appropriate. But, if they ignore what their administrative staff or their attorney says, then it’s on them as an elected official if they choose to ignore their rule.
“Now, if they ignore their rules and no citizen cares, then nothing happens. Of all the elected officials I’ve worked with, they all have a genuine interest in the success of their community and very rarely have they blatantly ignored their laws.”
Jarvis added one aspect about the elected board. He said, “Many of them operate in a format called ‘manager council form of government,’ which is that the elected officials focus on deciding policy and supporting policy decisions and they rely on their staff to implement those policies and make administrative decisions.
“That is something I’ve observed on a number of occasions, even in these two counties. Their elected officials don’t stay on that policy side. They get involved in the weeds of day to day business, which is their choice, but I think it’s inappropriate. Then sometimes you have your management staff who is involved in policy, which can happen, but it’s not appropriate.”
It can be a daunting task to work through the bureaucracy, so how can the public learn how to voice their concerns? Jarvis says, “It’s my strong opinion that government is most effective when citizens are engaged in it and educated as well, because I’ve been to meetings where people came to share a legitimate concern and because they didn’t understand the process of a meeting, they failed to deliver their message in an effective manner.
“The best way to be heard is to reach out to the clerk of the organization in the town, city or county of concern. People can ask, how can I share my comments at a council meeting and that clerk is going to be able to help them understand how to do that.”
In January, Jarvis started his own business called Trip J, a consulting firm. Part of what his firm focuses on is helping people through the steps one would need to go through to share comments with local government.
Jarvis added that he is familiar with most of the county and town staff members and they respond very well to citizens who reach out with questions.
“It’s important for the public to know that when a board holds a meeting, it’s their meeting. They could choose to have a call to the public. Many of the elected boards allow people to submit comments in writing to the clerk prior to the meeting, which will then be shared with the elected officials.
“It’s also valuable to talk with individual elected officials and express your concern. You can even get an item added to their agenda. However, the process depends on the specific board.
“Remember, these board meetings are not an opportunity for someone just to complain, because nobody’s going listen to you. Also, be sure that you go to the right elected board. You need to decide what’s appropriate and who it is going to matter to the most.”
