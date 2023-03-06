PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is siding with doctors and against other medical providers in the latest round of an ongoing dispute over the process the latter group has to through to provide more services to the public.

The governor on Friday vetoed SB 1248 which would have eliminated the "sunrise process," one of the procedural hoops now required by health care professions seeking to expand their scope of practice. That involves additional hearings above and beyond actually getting legislators to change the law.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

