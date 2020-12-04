Apparently, on Christmas Eve, Grandma finds trouble on the streets while walking home one night. Grandma was blindsided by St. Nick’s sleigh and reindeer. Yes, Grandma got run over by a reindeer while walking home from our house on Christmas Eve. Her family begged her not to go but she forgot her medication. It is not Christmas without Grandma. If you have had the good fortune to see a reindeer, they are quite large. So, I ask you did Grandma get run over by a reindeer? What do you think?
“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” was first recorded by Elmo Shropshire and his wife, Patsy, in 1979. To their surprise, this novelty classic was picked up by the radio stations across the country, and by 1984 the song hit the national chart.
That’s right, it’s that time of year again “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” “is a classic and it’s fun.
The Christmas holidays are a time for family and friends. Office parties, trimming the tree, eggnog and all the fun traditions with family and friends that fill the Christmas season with comfort and joy. While Medicare insurance is to help cover those pesky reindeer hooves.
Don’t miss these important Medicare deadlines:
• Timing, as they say, is everything. It’s especially important when it comes to Medicare. You have a seven-month window when you turn 65, three months before your birthday, the month of your birthday and three months after to avoid a late enrollment penalty. Again, timing is everything.
Are you covered now under your employer insurance and planning on retiring soon? Always check with your HR department before making any changes to your insurance.
You will want to go to the Social Security Administration (ssa.gov) or call; and sign up for (Part B) about three months before you are planning on retiring. You will have a 63-day window after you retire to apply for Medicare insurance without occurring a late enrollment penalty. Again, timing is everything! That is why I always recommend that you contact a local agent who specializes in those rules and regulations.
The season for Medicare open enrollment period started Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. This is the time of year that you can change your Medicare Advantage Plan and Drug Plan. Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) have a year that you can change your Medicare Advantage Plan and Drug Plan. Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) have a formulary of drugs that are covered with each individual drug plan.
Your local agent lives in your neighborhood and has the tools to assist you and knows the area. Yes! While some plans are leaving our area, new ones are coming. I stay up on all those changes to help with your choices of what is available. Support your local insurance agents; we are small businesses, here for the members of the communities where we reside and work. We care about our friends and neighbors.
Warning: Going online to sign up for a Medicare insurance plan does not look at the whole overall picture. There are many plans out there, and it can get quite confusing. Again, contact your local Medicare agent for advice. Timing is everything.
Look both ways before crossing the street and you can avoid being run over by a reindeer. You will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice. Take advantage of me and reach out today. I can help you pick a Medicare insurance plan that can and will provide you with excellent health insurance coverage.
Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797
Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry
