PHOENIX — A conservative advocacy group founded by the Koch brothers is asking a federal judge to quash new voter-approved campaign finance laws aimed at exposing "dark money" contributions for political purposes.
Attorneys for Americans for Prosperity contend the First Amendment protects the right of individuals to donate to advocacy organizations without fear their identities would be disclosed. But in a new lawsuit, they contend that Proposition 211 "trammels that right by subjecting countless Americans nationwide to governmental doxxing for doing nothing more than supporting their chosen non-profit organizations and charities." And they want U.S. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver to block the Citizens Clean Elections Commission from enforcing it.
The lawsuit is the second effort by special interest groups to kill the law.
A separate lawsuit filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and the Center for Arizona Policy is pending in Maricopa County Superior Court. It contends that the initiative runs afoul of a state constitutional right of privacy.
The judge in that case, however, is not set to hear arguments until May.
Central to the case is the decision by voters to close what some consider to be a loophole in state campaign finance laws.
Arizona has for years required that the names of those who give at least $50 to political campaigns, or to support or oppose ballot measures, to be made public. That includes "in-kind" contributions, where some organizations, rather than giving money to a cause, runs their own commercials.
But that law said only the name of the organization need be made public, not the individuals or corporations who donated to that group. The result is that many commercials identify the sponsors as only a bland-sounding name, with viewers given no clue as to who was really financing them.
Proposition 211, approved by a nearly 3-1 margin in November, is designed to address that by requiring public disclosure of anyone who has given at least $5,000 to one of these front groups. Potentially more significant, it requires any group making political expenditures to trace the cash back to its original source, no matter how many hands it has passed through.
All that, according to Americans for Prosperity and its affiliated foundation, is harmful to the organization and its donors who may fear reprisals.
"Some people publicly associated with the plaintiffs have faced boycotts, character attacks, personal threats, and worse as a result," the lawyers told Silver. "Others simply have no desire for their giving to be made public."
In fact, they said, many donors have insisted their identities remain confidential.
"This assurance of confidentiality is vitally important and enables plaintiffs' continued robust participation in the public sphere – whereas Proposition 211's compelled disclosures vitiate this understanding and threaten to chill continued donations and support for plaintiffs," the attorney said.
That, they said, is only part of the problem.
The lawsuit argues that the initiative used the phrase "campaign media spending" as the trigger for when there needs to be disclosure. And that, the lawyers said, means not just any public communication that promotes, supports, attacks or opposes a candidate within six months of an election but also any communication that merely "refers to a clearly identified candidate" between 90 days before a primary right through the general election.
"The law lacks guardrails to ensure that the speech it regulates has a sufficient nexus to the asserted interests, specific to the electoral context, that Arizona purports to have in the required donor information," the lawsuit states. "The unduly broad reach of Proposition 211 ventures far beyond anything the First Amendment permits."
The lawyers have another legal theory.
They note that Proposition 211 was advertised as providing Arizonans with needed information, even to the point of being dubbed by its sponsors as the "Voters' Right to Know Act." But the net effect, they argue, would be just the reverse.
"Far from improving voters' knowledge, Proposition 211 stands affirmatively to mislead interested voters by directly tying donors to candidates and issues those donors may support only glancingly, or not at all," the complaint alleges. Anyway, it contends, the sheer volume of information about donors that Proposition 211 would produce wouldn't help "given voters' likely inability to appreciate any contributors beyond direct donors."
And what the measure does, is tie the names of individuals and corporations who give to a group for what could be "a plethora of reasons" to everything that group does in the future.
"Proposition 211 chills protected speech and confuses voters, in violation of the First Amendment," the lawsuit states.
There was no immediate response to this new lawsuit.
But in legal filings in the state court case, attorney Chanele Reyes said there is nothing unconstitutional about ensuring that voters know who is trying to influence elections.
Reyes pointed out the state has had financial disclosure laws for years, all of which have been upheld by multiple courts. All Proposition 211 does, Reyes said, is pull back the curtain to ensure that voters know not just the name of some organization listed as the direct source of the dollars but the individuals, organizations and corporations who are really providing the financing.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.
