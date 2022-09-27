An AR rifle class is set for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Masonic Lodge in Show Low, located at 741 E. Whipple St.
Pre-register by calling Jeff Wall or Chris Wall 661-733-7682 or 661-733-4887.
Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 6:02 am
An AR rifle class is set for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Masonic Lodge in Show Low, located at 741 E. Whipple St.
Pre-register by calling Jeff Wall or Chris Wall 661-733-7682 or 661-733-4887.
Seating is limited to 18 people. This will ensure that there is enough room for the students to spread out gear and still be able to take notes.
This class has proven extremely popular in the past, so register early.
Arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m., and the cost is $30 cash or check only.
All funds will be collected on site; they will be used to support the Second Knoll Target Range — an Arizona Department of Game and Fish range that supports the shooting needs of the White Mountain area.
The class is free to active law enforcement officers.
The purpose of this class is to give the users of America’s rifle the knowledge they need to ensure their rifle still is dependable and safe. Proper maintenance will be covered in detail.
Attendees are asked to arrive with their rifle in a rifle case or gun bag and empty.
Also bring one magazine, again empty. No live ammunition will be used.
Rifles will be cleared in the parking lot with the muzzle directed into a clearing barrel prior to class starting.
Cases and bags will be checked to ensure there is no live ammunition.
Bring your cleaning equipment, four or five clean rags and a bath towel on which to lay all your rifle parts when your rifle is disassembled.
Along with any note taking material you bring, include a new No. 2 pencil with a good eraser (to help you disassemble your rifle).
Bring fluids. That means your bottle of cleaning solution and lubrication as well as something to drink. But your containers must have a top that will prevent the spilling of their contents if — or when — they are knocked over during the class.
Swinging your rifle’s upper receiver around as well as cleaning rods invariably knocks stuff over.
The chief instructor for the class is an Army-trained M16/M4 armorer as well as a civilian trained AR15 armorer. He is also the 2010 all-Army small-arms championship open-class champion.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.