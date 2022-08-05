This weekend’s gun show is the 30th year the exhibit has been sponsored by and hosted at the Show Low Elks Lodge on Whipple Street.

The show is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission for adults is $5 and children under 12 are free.

