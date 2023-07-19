Guzzler Fire

The Guzzler Fire broke out around noon on Wednesday about 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard.

 Apache-Sitgreaves National forests

Firefighters are tackling a new wildfire on the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National forests.

The lighting-caused Guzzler fire was reported around noon on Wednesday and is about 2 miles west of Chevelon Crossing and 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard.

