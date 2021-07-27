SNOWFLAKE — After just two years of sweeping changes by school leadership, the George Washington Academy (GWA) in Snowflake has gone from being ranked an “F” to an “A” school by the Arizona Department of Education.
One of the main reasons for GWA’s dramatic turnaround is implementation of the Success for All (SFA) reading program. Principal Beth Kulish said, “This research-based program promoted differentiated instruction by meeting the individual needs of students.”
After one year with SFA, GWA earned a “B” letter grade, and after two years, an “A,” which is where it is today. Over that same period, students’ English Language Arts proficiency levels have increased by 27%.
In kindergarten, SFA is called Kinder Corner, and allows children to participate in reading and math activities throughout the entire day in a fun and engaging way. The first grade program, Roots, targets phonemic awareness and phonics. In Roots, the students also participate in Lightning Squad tutoring, which is a targeted one-to-one program with an interventionist that helps the children learn at their own pace.
In grades 2-5, the students participate in SFA’s Wings Program. Wings focuses on reading fluency, comprehension and writing skills. SFA’s middle school program is called Edge. Edge also focuses on reading fluency, comprehension and writing skills and encourages thoughtful discussions. All SFA programs focus on team-building and include a class council in which students may bring up concerns and collaboratively create solutions.
Kulish states, “SFA has been so beneficial for the GWA program that we are implementing SFA math this year for grades 6-8. Through SFA math, students will focus on the individual concepts through conceptual learning.”
Meet the teacher letters and supply lists went out on July 22, and a back-to-school event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 30. The first day of school is Aug. 2.
For more information, contact Jerry Lewis at jerrylewis@edkey.org or call 480-861.6931.
