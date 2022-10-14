Principal List (40 GPA)
Aaron Donnelly's 1st grade: Xavier Bal, Sebastian Ceballos-Almeida, Reagan Flanagan, Riley Iverson, Noah Pfeiffer, and Carter Williams
Kellee Hunt's 1st/2nd grade: Trevor Bairn, Spencer Fish, Sawyer Jackson, Aaron McCleve, Raegan Moore, Emmanuel Roman, Trystan Strain, LorinNeil Tso, Taylor Platero, and Teyanna Platero
Kristi Drury's 2nd grade: Julian Carruth, Gideon Farnsworth, Ezekial Holland, Aurora Kauffman, Emma Kemp, Paxton Molck, Trinity Robinson, Luke Stapley, Victoria Tuma, and Addilyn Wright
Debra Webber's 4th grade: Alaynna Bouzek, Jayden Bryant, and Mosiah Holland
Cyndee Nichols's 5th grade: Todd Ballard, Emily Barron, Samuel Blair, Tacoy Farnsworth, Samuel Guerrero, Rebekah Holland, Elliot Hoover, Abigail Lyon, Rafael Ornelas, and Adalee Stock
Breanna Thomas's 6th grade: Kyler Baldwin, Sylis Bouzek, Dalon Burt, Abigail Crunk, Lehi Donnelly, Nikolai Flanagan, Briella Lyman, Kaylee Penrod, Braylie Smith, and Ruth Tenney
Melissa Tucker's 7th grade: Alexis Doll, Makenzie Doll, Armin Herring, Thorvald Reidhead, and Donny Shurter
Amy Bateman's 8th grade: Ada Farnsworth, Brie Herring, and Rebekah Tenney
Honor Roll (350 - 399):
Aaron Donnelly's 1st grade: Haizlee Baird, Isaac De La Font, and Terralan Evans
Kellee Hunt's 1st / 2nd grade: Lacey Dalle Nogare, Brigham Penrod, Benjamin Zapata, Brailee Fillingim, and Tyse McCray
Kristi Drury's 2nd grade: Olivia Guerrero, Lucas Hargett, Lyla Kennedy, Breleigh Kurtz, Alexis Luna, and Lillian Swanson
Dawn Blair's 3rd grade: Rory Iverson, Jude Jackson, and Tucker Martin
Debra Webber's 4th grade: Aiden Allan, Alice Coleman, Lincoln Crunk, Oscar Hernandez, Chance Kennedy, Maeryn Stradling, and Elizabeth Wyler
Cyndee Nichol's 5th grade: Olivia Bateman, Lydia Bateman, Sawyer Hamilton, Connor Kennedy, Mjolnir Reidhead, and Kennie Tso
Breanna Thomas' 6th grade: Kyle Arehart, Joshua Aubin, Katelyn Bairn, Khloe Miller, Isaac Moncada, Zoe Peete, Shelliyah Robertson, Aleksys Rodriguez, Xander Smith, and Madelyn Swanson
Melissa Tucker's 7th grade: Zakya Cissom, Evelyn Hargett, Mazie McInelly, and LeBron Washington
Amy Bateman's 8th grade: Izzy Dill, and Hunter McInelly
