George Washington Academy in Snowflake participates in the Golden Rule Character Counts Program presented by Sylvia Allen. This is the fourth year for the Golden Rule Program, and the month of February focused on love and charity. These students were recognized by their teachers demonstrated this character trait and were presented with a certificate and a role model pencil by Principal Beth Kulish. Bottom row, from left, Xavier Bal, Nadia Johnson, Lyla Kennedy, Emery Tompkins, Alexis Luna, Tres Harris and Kaelyn Stapley; middle row, from left, Jayden Palmer, Amber Collins, Tacoy Farnsworth, Zedekiah Tso, Emma Gallien, Gavin Stoddard and Sylis Bouzek; top row, from left, Eddie McDonough, Traysen Wingfield, Shayne Currie, Rishelle Pettit and Jace Stoddard.
Alice Begay, Harrison Buttars, Julian Carruth, Gideon Farnsworth, Leland Geiger, Brailee Fillingim, Lucas Hargett, Ezekiel Holland, Aurora Kauffman, Lyla Kennedy, Breleigh Kurtz, Paxton Molck, Emma Osborne, Taylor Platero, Teyanna Platero, Lillian Swanson, Luke Stapley, Victoria Tuma and Addilynn Wright
Second grade
Paige Baxter, Lily Buttars, Joseph Gallien, Jett Jones, Richard Penrod, Gracie Skinner, Logan Stock and Piper Waldrep
Third grade
Mosiah Holland, Maeryn Stradling
Fourth grade
Rebekah Holland, Kennie Tso
Fifth grade
Kyler Baldwin, Dalon Burt, Abigail Crunk, Nikolai Flanagan and Madelyn Swanson
Sixth grade
Kim Aya-ay, Madison Boyd, Cohen Brimhall, Alexis Doll, Makenzie Doll, Armin Herring, Archer Jones, Bryce Skinner, Grant Stapley, Merrill Stapley and Mairead Stradling
Seventh grade
Kiera Bilson, Eden Czech, Mali Ellsworth, Ada Farnsworth, Brie Herring, Jaiden McIntyre, Shomaiah Penrod, Keagan Rawlings, Kemalee Rearden, Alane Reidhead
Eighth grade
Rebecca Ballard, Cressa Bateman, Tyreil Begay, William Blair, Jacob Hardy, Andie Hunt, Kyson Kulish, Danny Lyman, Jace Stoddard, Moira Stradling and Moriah Stradling.
Honor Roll (3.50 — 3.99 GPA)
First grade
Lacey Dalle Nogare, Ephraim Farnsworth, Gideon Farnsworth, Ella Hanson, Koda Johnson, Olivia Guerrero, Tyse McCray, Kellyn Love, Alexis Luna, Zane Mota, Taylor Platero, Emery Tompkins, Glennell Tso and Cassidy Weltmer.
Second grade
Jude Cahill, Sierra Kauffman, Trinity Limppo, Luna Slade, Kaelyn Stapley and Glennel Tso
Third grade
Aiden Allen, Eric Bairn, Alaynna Bouzek, Eliza Sannoh and Elizabeth Wyler
Fourth grade
Lee Ann Aubin, Todd Ballard, Emily Barron, Lydia Bateman, Olivia Bateman, Jaylei Bell, Samuel Blair, Janiya Johnson, Garrison Jones, Heaven McCray and Adalee Stock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.