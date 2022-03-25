GWA

George Washington Academy in Snowflake participates in the Golden Rule Character Counts Program presented by Sylvia Allen. This is the fourth year for the Golden Rule Program, and the month of February focused on love and charity. These students were recognized by their teachers demonstrated this character trait and were presented with a certificate and a role model pencil by Principal Beth Kulish. Bottom row, from left, Xavier Bal, Nadia Johnson, Lyla Kennedy, Emery Tompkins, Alexis Luna, Tres Harris and Kaelyn Stapley; middle row, from left, Jayden Palmer, Amber Collins, Tacoy Farnsworth, Zedekiah Tso, Emma Gallien, Gavin Stoddard and Sylis Bouzek; top row, from left, Eddie McDonough, Traysen Wingfield, Shayne Currie, Rishelle Pettit and Jace Stoddard.

3rd quarter Principal List (4.0 GPA)

First grade

Alice Begay, Harrison Buttars, Julian Carruth, Gideon Farnsworth, Leland Geiger, Brailee Fillingim, Lucas Hargett, Ezekiel Holland, Aurora Kauffman, Lyla Kennedy, Breleigh Kurtz, Paxton Molck, Emma Osborne, Taylor Platero, Teyanna Platero, Lillian Swanson, Luke Stapley, Victoria Tuma and Addilynn Wright

Second grade

Paige Baxter, Lily Buttars, Joseph Gallien, Jett Jones, Richard Penrod, Gracie Skinner, Logan Stock and Piper Waldrep

Third grade

Mosiah Holland, Maeryn Stradling

Fourth grade

Rebekah Holland, Kennie Tso

Fifth grade

Kyler Baldwin, Dalon Burt, Abigail Crunk, Nikolai Flanagan and Madelyn Swanson

Sixth grade

Kim Aya-ay, Madison Boyd, Cohen Brimhall, Alexis Doll, Makenzie Doll, Armin Herring, Archer Jones, Bryce Skinner, Grant Stapley, Merrill Stapley and Mairead Stradling

Seventh grade

Kiera Bilson, Eden Czech, Mali Ellsworth, Ada Farnsworth, Brie Herring, Jaiden McIntyre, Shomaiah Penrod, Keagan Rawlings, Kemalee Rearden, Alane Reidhead

Eighth grade

Rebecca Ballard, Cressa Bateman, Tyreil Begay, William Blair, Jacob Hardy, Andie Hunt, Kyson Kulish, Danny Lyman, Jace Stoddard, Moira Stradling and Moriah Stradling.

Honor Roll (3.50 — 3.99 GPA)

First grade

Lacey Dalle Nogare, Ephraim Farnsworth, Gideon Farnsworth, Ella Hanson, Koda Johnson, Olivia Guerrero, Tyse McCray, Kellyn Love, Alexis Luna, Zane Mota, Taylor Platero, Emery Tompkins, Glennell Tso and Cassidy Weltmer.

Second grade

Jude Cahill, Sierra Kauffman, Trinity Limppo, Luna Slade, Kaelyn Stapley and Glennel Tso

Third grade

Aiden Allen, Eric Bairn, Alaynna Bouzek, Eliza Sannoh and Elizabeth Wyler

Fourth grade

Lee Ann Aubin, Todd Ballard, Emily Barron, Lydia Bateman, Olivia Bateman, Jaylei Bell, Samuel Blair, Janiya Johnson, Garrison Jones, Heaven McCray and Adalee Stock.

Fifth grade

Kyle Arehart, Shay Bilson, Beckett Brimhall, Kaylee Penrod and Joee Nichols

Sixth grade

Clayton Bairn, Andriano Candia, Chloe Clarke, Makenzie Doll, Archer Jones, Cymrie Lee, Mazie McInelly, Donny Shurter and Eli Smith.

Seventh grade

Izzy Dill, Ada Farnsworth, Alane Reidhead, Laura R., Peyton Waldrep

Eighth grade

Clay Chapman, Ariel Donnelly, Aryn Harris, Hunter Haws, Rosealee Newell, Rishelle Pettit, Cole Stapley and Emilyta Tso

