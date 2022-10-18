Halloween Ends

It wouldn’t really be a Halloween movie without Jamie Lee Curtis, who started the ball (and the occasional head) rolling in 1978; and yes, she appears in “Halloween Ends”.

“Halloween Ends” is the twelfth in the slasher film classic. Enough people like to see other people get cut up by maniacs to have kept the franchise going since the first one came out in 1978. Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the original, simply titled “Halloween.” Forty-odd years later, she stars in this episode, billed as the last of the series, “Haloween Ends.”

The plot is almost identical in each of the films. A homicidal madman, Michael Myers, somehow appears or re-appears to murder and terrorize Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her friends and family, and the surrounding community on Halloween night. Myers murders an impressively large batch of people, usually with a knife. This is a bloody movie.

