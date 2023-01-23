KINGMAN — A lawyer for Kris Mayes says Abe Hamadeh is not entitled to a do-over of his legal bid to install him as the state's attorney general.
Alexis Danneman told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen the plea by the Republican contender for a new trial is both too little and too late.
It is too little, she said, because Hamadeh's lawyers are not claiming they have new or relevant evidence about how the November election was conducted that was not available to them last month. And she said he also failed to identify any irregularity that occurred in the one-day trial, "let alone one that probably affected the verdict,'' the legal standard for seeking to invalidate court action.
Danneman said it's also too late because state laws set strict timelines on how quickly election cases must be heard. She told Jantzen that Hamadeh waited too long to make his request.
And there's something else.
"Kris Mayes has taken the oath of office and, so, possesses all the rights and power and is subject to all the liabilities, duties and obligations of the Attorney General's Office,'' Danneman said. "No provision of the statutes authorizes this court to remove her.''
After a brief trial last month, Jantzen refused to overturn the result of the race for attorney general.
"The bottom line is, you just haven't proven your case,'' the judge told attorney Tim La Sota. He said any mistakes that may have been made in how the ballots were counted "were not enough to overcome the presumption the court has to have in election cases ... that the election was done correctly.''
Since that time a legally required recount of votes produced 507 ballots that apparently had not been counted the first time around. And while Hamadeh picked up 392 of those, it still left Mayes the winner by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast.
So now the lawyers for Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee want to conduct a "meticulous'' physical examination and hand count of ballots — and "without the rush conditions.''
One issue, they said, relates to the human errors made in the initial count in Pinal County that resulted in uncounted or miscounted votes when the certified results were reported. These, however, were not discovered until the recount which became necessary because of the closeness of the vote between Hamadeh and Mayes.
Hamadeh's lawyers contend a hand count of all ballots from other counties will let them determine if the same errors were repeated elsewhere. And then they want to be able to present this evidence at a new trial.
Danneman, in her response, urged Jantzen to reject the request, pointing out La Sota already was permitted to examine more than 2,300 ballots from Maricopa, Pima and Navajo counties. And, as it turned out, that inspection showed there would have been a net gain of three votes for Mayes.
"Though plaintiffs might not have liked the outcome of their ballot inspection, they have already received everything the statutes permitted,'' she wrote. "Granting this relief is plainly prohibited by law.''
And what happened in Pinal County, Danneman said, is legally irrelevant.
"Plaintiffs cannot show that a mistake in Pinal County — which has now been corrected — would have changed the result of this case, or the election,'' she said. "Beyond speculation, they provide no support that similar errors occurred in other counties (and were not identified during the recount).''
Hamadeh also contends that there is new information available.
His lawyers specifically cite testimony during Kari Lake's challenge of the election results in the gubernatorial race that some ballots printed at polling places in Maricopa County were produced in such a way that they could not be read by on-site tabulators. Based on that, they said, it is possible that votes for Hamadeh were not properly recorded.
But Danneman said none of that is material to this case. Anyway, she said, the judge in Lake's case, citing testimony from her own witnesses, said the ballots that could not be counted at polling places eventually would be counted at some point.
Hamadeh also is hanging his legal hat on the fact that he now has a list of all the people who were given "provisional'' ballots on Nov. 8, a list he did not have before the first trial.
These generally go to people who show up at polling places but for whom there is no record of their being registered. Their ballots are set aside and counted only if further investigation finds out they were entitled to vote; otherwise they are not tabulated.
Here, too, Danneman urged the judge to reject that as as reason to have a second trial, saying there is no explanation of how this new information affects their claims.
"At most, plaintiffs argue that it will be 'relevant to ensuring the accuracy of the election results' (not their claims here),'' she told Jantzen.
"More fatally, plaintiffs do not and cannot exchange how this evidence would probably change the result of the trial,'' Danneman said, one of the legal requirements to get a second hearing. "At most, plaintiffs claim that the list has the 'potential' to identify not-yet-identified vote discrepancies.''
Jantzen has not said when he will rule.
