It’s time to saddle up, girls! Come on out Saturday and support the Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona fundraiser barrel race. Gracie Jo Perkins, 18, reined in the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona at the 2022 Miss Rodeo Arizona event, and it’s more than just a rodeo event, and it’s not over after the dust has settled.

In addition to horsemanship — always a linchpin in any rodeo — there are interviews with judges, a written test and the presentation of a speech.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.