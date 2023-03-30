It’s time to saddle up, girls! Come on out Saturday and support the Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona fundraiser barrel race. Gracie Jo Perkins, 18, reined in the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona at the 2022 Miss Rodeo Arizona event, and it’s more than just a rodeo event, and it’s not over after the dust has settled.
In addition to horsemanship — always a linchpin in any rodeo — there are interviews with judges, a written test and the presentation of a speech.
Perkins said, “We had to do an introduction speech and another speech topic. …We had to write a speech and have it memorized speech. My speech topic was ‘Happiness is an Inside Job,’ that was kind of the main focal point of my topic. My job was happiness inside the arena, getting to do what I love.”
This fundraiser is to help Perkins carry out her Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona duties and more. “I’ll be attending a big rodeo in Florida in the beginning of June. This fundraiser is definitely to help for my airfare and hotel and for all my other rodeos while I’m on the road. It’ll help with fuel, hotels and board and feed for my horse.
“Our job is to travel around,” Perkins added, “go to rodeos and also do school and hospital visits to help educate people on rodeos and explain the importance of the industry. We have a big job getting to go around speaking to people and educate people on what we do.”
Perkins’ horse, Fat Boy, is 19 years old. “He was actually my older brother’s old rope horse. I kind of stole him from my brother and turned him into my rodeo queen horse.”
Teaching Fat Boy to be a rodeo-queen horse needed “not as much training as you would think,” Perkins said. “He has been around rodeos with my brother and got used to the flags, all the noises and all the craziness going on. What he does now is a little bit more mellow than what his job was as a team roping horse.”
The fundraiser on Saturday will be held at the Linden Valley Arena.
“We’re having a barrel race with a youth and an open division,” Perkins said. “I have a couple of sponsors that are helping me out with funds for it. Perkins Cinders is sponsoring the water truck and tractor, and then Linden Valley Arena is sponsoring the arena itself to use for the event.
“Also, I have Maxwell’s Custom Cabinets LLC of Snowflake, Cedar Valley Construction Inc. from Clay Springs and Van Cleave Diesel & Welding Inc. They are sponsoring the buckles and awards for the winners of the barrel race.”
There will also be food for hungry spectators. “My uncle is actually doing barbecue, so we’ll be having barbecue sandwiches and more,” Perkins said.
“There will also be a gun raffle for an AR-15 rifle at $5 a ticket.”
Fillowing is Perkins’ speech as presented at the contest.
They say Happiness is an Inside Job
Follow me and I’ll explain. Do you hear that? That’s rodeo announcer Reed Flake. His job involves play-by-play action of each event as well as the names of the contestants. He keeps the audience informed and entertained. Talk about a live rodeo encyclopedia!
You know the song there’s something women like about a pickup man? Well in this case it’s something cowboys like about a pickup man. A pickup man’s job is to rescue the cowboy after his eight-second ride.
Now let’s take a look at the rough stock. They work for eight seconds at a time and their only job is to buck off the cowboys. For an animal born to buck, I’m sure they are happiest in the arena!
And who gets to dress up as a clown and be a lifesaver all in the same day? That’s right — the clowns and bull fighters! Protecting the cowboys and entertaining the crowd!
Rodeo has the best fans and spectators, but could you imagine having the job of a rodeo official? Their job gives them the opportunity to watch the rodeo front and center in the arena! Talk about best seats in the house!
And finally, let’s talk about the ambassador of the No. 1 sport … rodeo! Traveling, meeting new people and carrying Old Glory as the crowd stands with respect for the red, white, and blue! You guessed it, the rodeo queen.
So yeah, happiness is an inside job, an inside-the-arena job.
