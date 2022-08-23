Where will animal lovers be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday?
At Charlie Clark’s Orchard, of course, for the Humane Society of the White Mountains’ 17th annual Happy Tails Auction and Barbecue.
The Humane Society shelter will be closed that day as will the Dog House Thrift Shop, and over 100 volunteers will be at the event on behalf of shelter animals. And, then there’s you – the ones who have a heart for homeless animals.
And though, since its inception in 2006, each successive Happy Tails event has been better than the one before, shelter staff and volunteers say 2022 is seriously going to be the best one yet.
And what could possibly make it the best ever? Well, there are a number of things.
First and foremost Deena Pace, who has been with HSWM for 14 years, 11 of those as its director, will be at her last Happy Tails as director this year. Everyone who has worked with Pace wants to honor her for her dedication and tireless devotion to the animals, community and the staff and volunteers at HSWM by making this event one she will never-ever forget.
The HSWM is in its 52nd year and has experienced many ups and downs over the years but has been steady under Pace’s leadership. In January she gave a year’s notice so she could began the quest of finding HSWM’s next director and mentor him or her.
With that announcement, she told the White Mountain Independent, “The main job here is to fund this place. Failure is not an option. The community needs this place and we need the community to support this place to help these homeless animals.”
Anyone who knows Pace knows those are not just PR words but words spoken straight from the heart.
The job of executive director of a nonprofit shelter is a 24/7 job. And, when the normal work day is over, its joys and sorrows and concerns do not stay at the shelter but follow that person home.
After an extensive search for the right person, what Pace and the board were looking for was right under their noses — Jeanette Wisniewski Christman, HSWM’s bookkeeper. And who knows the needs of the organization better than the bookkepper?
Christman, a former revenue manager in corporate America, came to HSWM looking for something different.
“When Deena said what are you looking for? I said, I am looking for a place where what you do matters every day. I found out right away that what everybody does here matters. It is great to be with people who feel that way, too.
“The first time I cried, I said to Deena, I’m invested.
“In corporate America you have the stress. You never got anything back no matter how hard you work.
“Every day here you see or hear something that makes a difference. It’s a huge reward; the biggest.
“Everybody is making a big shebang out of this one (Happy Tails) in appreciation for what she (Deena) has done,” said Christman.
And, Christman will be with at Happy Tails with Pace, on her coattail for sure to ensure she doesn’t miss a beat – even by osmosis, of what Pace does so she can not only mimic her predecessor’s successful stint, but use them to add to her own as the new director.
What Mark Sterling, who has returned to HSWM as its board president, and Michelle Carter did in 2006 by creating Happy Tails, is a story in itself, but Sterling and Carter will likely agree that this one will most likely be one for the books.
The Pederson Group, which owns White Mountain Village Shopping Center in Pinetop, has provided space for a HSWM donation center where currently there are over 1,500 items – and things are still coming in.
Co-chairs of the event, Pace and Terry Bankert, are in awe of the quality and the number of items that have been donated this year.
There are over 300 silent auction items that include such things as electronics, jewelry, purses and more.
Board member Mike Bosley will serve as the live auctioneer. He is going to be busy. Some of the things donated thus far will cause you to go to the ATM in advance because they are big-ticket items.
For the first time ever – there will be a cow for auction – a heifer that will be full grown in November and will be fed by the donor until then. There are Cardinals and Diamondbacks tickets, golf packages, camping equipment, a beautiful saddle, a kayak, a large dog crate complete with toys and a soft bed, a grill, a Cardinals helmet, artwork by many artists including Icelandic horses by Deborah Austin, a handmade doll cabinet complete with doll and clothes, a wrought-iron swing, a vintage oak ice box, Colorado and Park City trips, cut firewood and a canoe – all just a drop in the bucket, so-to-speak, of things available at Happy Tails 2022.
Sterling will do the live dessert auction and there will be six scrumptious desserts that someone might want to eat following the barbecue plate offered by Charlie Clark’s that is made up of pulled pork, beans, corn and coleslaw.
Of the 300 silent auction items, if you are a wine connoisseur, you might want to put one of your $5 raffle tickets in the bucket for the wine basket that has over 100 bottles of wine, a wine rack and three baskets of goodies that go with it. Whatever your pleasure, there is a basket to satisfy it.
There is also a $10 summer raffle for a 12-foot aluminum fishing boat with trailer, a 5-horsepower gas motor and trolling motor. The winner will be drawn at Happy Tails.
And, there will be 15 animals – stars of the event – dogs and puppies available for adoption.
The Dog House Thrift Shop will have its own booth that will be open for your shopping pleasure.
If this sounds like Saturday will be a full day of fun, shopping, bidding, purchasing and eating and drinking – it will, and it’s a family and community event for a great cause. And, even though it is a White Mountain event, people come from all over — Texas, Colorado, Utah, California and New Mexico, for this one.
The event is during monsoon season and a downpour could occur. Bring an umbrella if you choose, but not to worry – Sterling reminds everyone that this is a rain-or-shine event. No ticket is needed to get in, but the earlier you get there on Saturday, the more likely it will be that you will not to have to hike to The Orchard.
To volunteer, donate, adopt, foster, or to find out more information about HSWM, go to hswm.org where it’s all about the animals.
