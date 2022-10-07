SNOWFLAKE — Every year around the world a harvest festival takes place, depending on the region and differences in the crop and climate.
According to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, “Harvest festivals generally included a religious or spiritual component in early times, with offerings made to thank the gods or goddesses for the bounty received. Although the religious aspect may be less apparent today, the spirit of gratitude and sharing the harvest with the whole community and even beyond to those in need, remains a central theme of contemporary celebrations. Early English settlers took the idea of harvest thanksgiving to North America.”
The most famous one, the site says, is the harvest Thanksgiving held by the Plymouth Colony pilgrims in 1621. To learn more interesting facts about global harvest festivals, go to en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvest_festival.
Today, we continue to celebrate the harvest with food, family and fun. Snowflake’s 22nd annual Harvest Fest, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pioneer Park on Saturday, from 9 a.m. and is sponsored by the Snowflake‑Taylor Chamber of Commerce.
There will be arts and crafts vendors, horse-drawn wagon rides to the Willis Family Farm pumpkin patch and corn maze, food, entertainment, music and activities for kids.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-536-4331 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It wouldn’t Halloween without the Willis Family Farm and the Willises’ pumpkin patch and haunted corn maze, agrifact maze, game zone and hay wagon. All those will keep you in the “spirit” of the season. The haunted corn maze barnyard apocalypse occurs every Saturday evening and on Halloween night. The big maze is open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Robin Willis would like to remind everyone to a bring flashlight.
Haunted corn maze tickets can be purchased online at www.thewillisfarm-ranch.com/haunt-tickets. There is a limited supply of tickets. A “Kid Haunt” will be held at 7:30, 8 and 8:30 the night of Oct. 21. This event includes a 10-minute haunted hay ride and then a walkthrough.
All participants will receive 40 paintballs to throw at the monsters, while on the hayride. While on the website, be sure to click on the MORE tab to schedule a laser tag game. There are 14 laser guns available for a 10-minute game.
This year, Matyas Investments is the sponsor of the 2022 Willis Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze sponsor has a general idea of what design it would like, which Laren Willis, with her creative talent, puts on graph paper. Up until 2020, the corn field would be graphed out with the design, then physically flagged. Thanks to new technology, the design is now uploaded into a GPS system and is easily cut out with the tractor. With this technological advance, the maze can be cut out in a day or two, instead of two or three weeks. Planting the field starts at about the end of April and the maze is cut out by the end of June or beginning of July. Its done this way because the corn grows too tall by that time, to get the tractor in there.
Of course, everyone is invited to wander the pumpkin patch to pick the perfect pumpkin for carving or for a tasty pie. They are priced at 70 cents per pound. In addition, gourds, Indian corn and corn stalk bundles are available for purchase. Also, there are farm-style train rides around the farm, for a fee. Patch hours are 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
It is closed on Sundays.
For the safety of all customers, dogs will not be allowed on the premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.