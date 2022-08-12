In 1896 Jay Roy Hatch started the Hatch farm in Taylor and it’s been in the family ever since.
In 1948, the farm was turned into a dairy operation and in the mid-1980s crops of sweet corn and alfalfa were added.
Today, people travel from far and wide to purchase the homegrown sweet corn. Sales for this delectable vegetable at the farm have already started, so you won’t want to wait too long. This popular crop goes quickly and will be available until about the second week of September. Sweet corn sales are held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 700 E. Love Lake Road unless otherwise posted on Facebook at facebook.com/hatchfamilyfarm.
The Hatch Family Farm Fest is set for Friday and Saturday. Cheyenne Hatch said, “We started the farm festival last year; it was our first. So, this will be our second year in doing it and we’ve added extra things. Each year, we plan to do a little bit more, as much as we can handle. There’s really nothing around this time of year that people can come and do. We just like to do everything around sweet corn. We will have contests and rides to the fields and more. There will also be a variety of vendors on hand then we’ll get into the festivities. As of right now, we’re pretty full on our vendors list. So we’re not accepting anymore as of right now.”
A ticket giveaway to get into the festival was posted on the farm’s Facebook page. To enter, people were asked to “like the post, share the post and then say what their favorite part of last year’s festival was and if you weren’t able to attend last year, what are you looking forward to this year.”
The giveaway winners were Josh and Meagan Rogers, Suzanne Miles and Chanda Cooper Hardy. Hatch said, “We actually plan to do a couple more giveaways before the festival. So be watching for that on our Facebook page.”
In a sneak peek of those giveaways, Candice Hatch said, “I think we’re going to do a couple wristbands for the rides. We have a zip line and a mechanical bull and a little-kid tractor ride. The fun doesn’t stop there. Look for a 105-foot inflatable obstacle course. The wristbands will be for an unlimited amount of rides. We plan to give a couple of those away and maybe a couple more entries. Then some shirts and hats as well before the festival to kind of get everything going and get everybody excited.”
Last year, they did a “farm-tough” competition. It was a mixture of ages, between youth and adults trying anything from pounding posts to loading and unloading hay and stacking hay. Cheyenne Hatch said, “It was tough. We had a lot of teams enter into that. It was kind of a really cool thing that our farmer friends from the Willis farm, Ira and Ross, were the winners. It was great to see another farmer win the ‘farm tough competition.’ They won belt buckles. This year, we’ll have a youth version and an adult version. The winners will receive belt buckles and it’s a two-man team. We’re going to do it a little bit different but kind of keep the same types of work activities like we had last year.”
Something new this year is mutton bustin’ for kids 4 to 7. One competition will be held Friday, with two on Saturday. Each one of those winners will win a buckle. Signups for mutton bustin’ and farm-tough competition will be Friday at the farm.
Of course there will be corn shucking and corn eating contests. Prizes for the winners will be Arctic soft coolers.
On Saturday a dance will start at 7 through 9 p.m. A DJ will be spinning the tunes.
“We’ll post what time everything is going to happen on our Facebook page. Be sure to check that for any updates,” said Candice Hatch.
