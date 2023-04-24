Sample tubes

Sample tubes for COVID-19 testing are lined up at a Foundation for Senior Living facility in Phoenix on March 1, 2023. 

 Paula Soria/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services has innovative ways to deliver tests, vaccinations and other medical services to underserved, low-income communities across the state.

Mobile vans, pop-up neighborhood clinics and even in-home services are ways to take health needs to communities where people don’t have access to services or can’t afford them, state health officials said of the continuing effort. Workers travel all over and end up in different environments; sometimes they may even end up at a potluck.

