Smoothies: Great for nutrition on the go!
How many times have you stood in front of an open refrigerator hoping you can pull something together to make a nutritious breakfast?
And how many times, after staring inside your fridge for five to 10 minutes, have you resorted to just having cereal?
Smoothies may be a great alternative to a high-carb breakfast of cereal, which usually contains lots of sugar.
In fact, smoothies are one of my favorite things to make. They can be made for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and they’re great for a pre-workout boost or for post-workout to help your muscles recover.
Smoothies can be made however you like!
If you have a decent blender, a variety of fruits, vegetables and just a few additives you can make a nutritious smoothie in minutes.
My ultimate Ninja and Vitamix blenders get quite a workout at my house seven days a week. People know me as the “smoothie queen” because I can make a smoothie out of almost anything that can dropped into a blender.
Smoothies not ideal for weight loss
But don’t look at smoothies as a weight loss alternative. I have heard of a diet plan that involves swapping two of your daily meals with smoothies. It claims to help promote healthy eating, enhance immune function, detoxify the body, improve skin and gut health and rev up energy levels, promoting long-term weight loss.
While this plan may lead to short-term weight loss, it’s unlikely to be effective long term.
For losing weight, smoothies tend not to be a good choice because they’re liquids. Calories in liquid form are less satisfying, and don’t really have hunger-curbing power, as opposed to calories in solid form.
There are many other beneficial choices for losing weight than smoothies. Consider smoothies as one way to get in your vitamins and nutritients; there are quite a few additives you can use to create a perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat that will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Whether you like your smoothies rich and creamy like a delicious dessert, vegan or high in protein, I have composed a list of different popular smoothies.
I have included low-carb ones suitable for diabetics, too, so they won’t spike your blood sugar levels too much. And most of the recipes are also super easy to make. I’m sure there is something here for you to enjoy.
Smoothie recipes
Wake me up coffee-banana smoothie
Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day. Tofu can be replaced with a serving of plant-based protein; note you will lose some of the creaminess, however.
• 1¼ cups low-fat milk or almond milk
• ½ cup silken tofu, drained (choose soft)
• 1 ripe (but not too ripe) medium banana
• 1 packet of stevia or eight drops of liquid monk fruit (or to taste)
• 2 teaspoons instant coffee powder, preferably espresso
• 2 ice cubes
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Blueberry brain boost
• 2 cups of fresh or frozen blueberries
• 10 ounces coconut or almond milk
• 1 serving (scoop) of vanilla protein – whey, hemp or plant-based. (My protein powder of choice is from the Garden of Life line.)
• Handful of fresh or frozen spinach
• ½ cup acai juice
• 2 teaspoons cacao powder
• 1 tablespoon coconut oil
• Handful of ice to suit
blood builder
• 8 ounces coconut or almond milk
• 1 serving (scoop) of vanilla protein – whey, hemp or plant based.
• 1 capful liquid vitamin mineral rush in aloe vera superjuice
• 1 serving of supergreens
• 1 frozen banana
• 1 whole orange (peeled)
• 1 teaspoon of camu camu powder
• ½ cup of acai juice
• Handful of fresh or frozen spinach or one-eighth teaspoon of broccoli powder (Don’t be generous with this. The taste is very potent if you put in too much.)
• 1 tablespoon sunflower or pumpkin seeds
• Blend with a handful of ice until smooth
• Tip: If you discover too much of a veggie taste, just add a couple of shakes of liquid-flavored water enhancer
Strawberry-banana protein smoothie (high protein, low carb)
This recipe is quick and easy to make in just a few minutes if you are on the go.
• Fresh or frozen strawberries (frozen gives the smoothie a thicker (almost slush-ice) consistency.
• One-third to one-half of banana – makes the smoothie more creamy (bananas are loaded with vitamins and minerals)
• (Optional but highly recommended) 1 tablespoon of flax seeds for some healthy fat
Getting the right consistency
The trick to making the perfect smoothie is getting the amount of liquid just right. I don’t think anyone wants a watery smoothie. For example, if a recipe requires adding water or any liquid instead of adding it all at once add it gradually until you reach the desired consistency because the amount of water in your fruit can vary.
Storage
Smoothies are best served fresh because you can be assured of getting the full potency of all the nutrients right away. However, if you have any leftovers, store it in an airtight small container (preferably glass) in the fridge, which should last for about a day or so. Airtight minimizes the amount of air in the container helping to prevent oxidation.
Enjoy!
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of health and fitness topics. For comments and questions, contact her at: lbarnes@wmicentral.com
