New cases of COVID-19 have risen alarmingly in Navajo County — mostly among the unvaccinated off the reservations, County Health Director Janelle Linn warned the board of supervisors Tuesday.
New cases have risen from about one or two a day a month ago to 20 or 25 per day, with hospitalizations and deaths also on the rise.
Linn blamed the extremely low vaccination rate off the reservations – with just 30% of people vaccinated in the southern areas of the county like Show Low, Pinetop Lakeside, Holbrook, Springerville and other communities.
“What we fear is that we’re on the brink of another surge – our third wave of cases. This almost exactly matches our situation last summer right before our first surge.”
She implored her listeners to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public if they don’t.
“I know we’re all tired of hearing about it. But we need a vaccination coverage rate of at least 65%,” she said, “and we’re a long way from getting that percentage. If we get enough of our community vaccinated, it stops the spread of the disease.”
The county so far has seen about 14,000 reported cases in a county population of 110,000.
The percentage of positive tests have risen to an alarming 35% in recent weeks, she said.
In the past, people living on the Navajo and White Mountain Apache reservations have seen some of the highest infection rates in the country.
However, vaccination rates are above 60% on the Navajo Reservation and above 80% on the White Mountain Apache Reservation now – with even higher rates among the elderly, she said.
By contrast, fewer than one in three Navajo County residents living off reservation are now vaccinated, with extremely low rates among teens about to head back to school for a year of renewed in-person classes.
The county has lapsed back into the “orange” “substantial spread” category in the state’s school attendance dashboard.
The fresh surge in cases has also once again began to stress the medical care system – although doctors are now managing patients at home whenever possible.
Most of the county’s health care partners are reporting a big increase in new cases.
She advised people not to get “hung up” on the spread of the new, more infectious strains – since treatment remains unchanged and the county can’t even tell people if they’re infected with one of the new strains – like delta.
The delta strain accounted for 82% of new cases in the US in the past week – with cases up nearly 200 % nationally compared to two weeks ago.
The delta strain apparently spreads twice as fast as the original strain and first showed up in India.
One recent estimate put the true death toll in India at 3 million, rather than the officially reported 600,000.
The genetic test that identifies the new strains hasn’t been approved as a diagnostic test to manage patient care.
Therefore, the county can’t even tell people if they’re infected with one of the new strains once they get the results, said Linn.
But the information about the strains are mostly useful for research and tracking the course of the pandemic, since the treatment’s the same no matter what variant’s involved.
Linn said, “we have multiple variants, including delta.
“Physicians do think the severity has increased. What we want to share is that how you take care of the patients hasn’t changed.
“However do contact tracing doesn’t change much from the variant. Rather than getting too hung up on whether we have the variant – protect yourself through some measure – mask wearing – especially if you’re not vaccinated.”
She noted that the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines remains highly effective against all of the known variants, including delta.
Studies suggest people need both shots to get robust protection.
“One dose of the vaccine is still 64% and 94% if they complete the series.
“Also, we have to understand that the purpose of the vaccine is to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death – not just infection.”
She noted in a ranching community, people should understand the value of herd immunity.
“We have a lot of ranchers – you vaccinate the herd to protect the weak and the vulnerable. We have a really low vaccination rate as a whole – but pockets are highly vaccinated, and they’re faring much better.”
The vaccine’s free and widely available without an appointment at many medical facilities and pharmacies, including Safeway in Winslow and Show Low.
Countries like Israel with vaccination rates above 80% have suffered little impact from the arrival of the variants, she said.
“They have vaccination rates of 72% to 90% depending on the age group and the variants have channeled through with minimal to no impact.
“They haven’t seen an increase in hospitalization and that’s because they have herd immunity and that high vaccination rate with 96.7% protection against death – it shows how important it is for us to be vaccinated.”
She said that the vaccine doesn’t provide 100% protection. Roughly 2% of the new cases have occurred in people who have been vaccinated, she said. But even if you get infected, the vaccine reduces the odds of serious disease.
“In roughly 25% of the breakthrough infections, people aren’t even symptomatic,” she said.
She had to pause to steady her voice when she talked about one one nurse whose husband recently died from COVID-19.
The nurse was haunted by her failure to convince her husband to get the vaccine.
“She told me, ‘I didn’t get my family vaccinated. I might have saved his life.’
“Speak to your healthcare providers, if you have concerns, we can try to help answer your questions.
“The best protection for our community is to get vaccinated – we’re pleading with you to consider being vaccinated.”
