Mushrooms

warted puffball, is a species of puffball fungus in the family Agaricaceae. , contrary to its common name, is not a mushroom, but rather a parasitic ascomycete fungus that grows on certain species of mushrooms, turning them a reddish orange color. , is a species of bolete fungus in the family Boletaceae.

 Brett Halfpop photos/Independent

Although last year’s monsoons produced amazing mushroom flushes, the 2022 seasonal showers were just as fruitful.

With record amounts of rain, high elevations and cooling temperatures, the White Mountains are a prime destination for mushroom foragers. Amazingly, there may be more than 10,000 edible mushrooms around the world, but according to mycologists (mushroom experts) this may just be a fraction of the number of what’s really out there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.