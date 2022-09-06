Although last year’s monsoons produced amazing mushroom flushes, the 2022 seasonal showers were just as fruitful.
With record amounts of rain, high elevations and cooling temperatures, the White Mountains are a prime destination for mushroom foragers. Amazingly, there may be more than 10,000 edible mushrooms around the world, but according to mycologists (mushroom experts) this may just be a fraction of the number of what’s really out there.
Some mushrooms are more palatable than others, but there are many mushroom species that are revered for their therapeutic potential. Because there are so many species of edible mushrooms, and many more that are either just inedible or even poisonous, you want to be an expert forager before going out and picking your own mushrooms.
It may seem like a little odd idea to look for mushrooms in a place like Arizona when mushrooms thrive in more northern parts of the U.S. However, several species of mushroom can be found throughout the entire state. Even in areas like the Sonoran Desert, different species of mushroom, such as the oyster and the hedgehog mushroom, can be found.
Mushrooms are the fleshy fruits of fungi that grow on soil, rotting wood or any suitable surface where they find nourishment. The edible ones are the basidiomycota and ascomycota — types of fungi that have a stem, a cap and gills underneath that cap.
Fungi are neither plants nor animals. They belong to a kingdom of their own that includes molds, yeasts, rusts, mildews and smuts. The White Mountains are known for species such as the king bolete, the lobster, golden chanterelle, aspen bolete, Caesar and the coral mushroom to name a few. With so many species abundant in the 7,000 and above elevation, this year has produced just as many mushrooms as last year, and they’re very abundant even in residents’ backyards, noticeably the puffball mushroom.
When people think of planting seeds for their garden, it’s much different when it comes to growing mushrooms. Plant life reproduction uses fruit seeds to generate new growth, but in the fungi world, spore release is what makes a new cycle possible, but some fungi can root. There are different types of reproduction as well according to certain species and climate. Mushroom reproduction is often termed synonymous, and this is because mushrooms are the feeding body of a fungus. The mushrooms can also play a role in restoring plant life by releasing nutrients into the soil and breaking down organic matter.
Another interesting fact is that certain mushrooms exist only in parts of the forest where particular species of trees live. For example, the aspen bolete mushroom is commonly found next to the aspen tree, or the lobster mushroom, which is actually a parasitical type fungus, is found near the ponderosa pine tree only.
Moreover, mushrooms can also live off of trees, whether the tree is dead or alive. For example, chicken/hen of the woods can be found in the White Mountains, especially by Big Lake, a prime destination for foragers. This popular mushroom is one that many amateur mycologists love to search for, as it’s relatively easy to identify and can be seen from a long distance away growing on trees.
Chicken of the woods is a polypore mushroom that typically appears across the continental United States from early June through early October. The morel mushroom is probably the most popular mushroom in America due its unique flavor. Although more popular in the Midwest, the black morel can be found in Arizona, but it does have a poisonous lookalike, like a few others.
In the U.S. each year, an average of seven people die from mushroom poisoning, according to data from eattheplanet.org. Over 1,300 emergency room visits in the U.S. were attributed to poisonous mushroom ingestion in 2016, with about 9% of patients experiencing a serious adverse outcome, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Never eat a raw, wild mushroom, and when in doubt, absolutely do not consume any kind of fungus.
If interested in learning how to identify mushrooms, look no further than the Arizona Mushroom Society. Going back to the 1980s, Dr. Chester Leathers was the founder and president but by 2000 a nonprofit was formed by Dr. Chris May, after Leathers retired. It has grown substantially, according to Mike Dechter from Flagstaff.
“I took over the organization a couple years after its rebirth as a nonprofit and our current president is Michael Colosimo. In the last several years as word has got out and mushrooms have become more and more popular, we have seen our membership increase 10 times over,” Dechter said.
“I love foraging because it is healthy, enlightening, tasty, cheap and earth-friendly. Foraging involves developing a relationship with the land, which really changes the way you look at the world,” Dechter continued. “Some may find this sentiment strange, or possibly familiar, but I find value being tied to the land and the plants and other organisms all around me and that is a key element of foraging.”
The Arizona Mushroom Society is an all-volunteer organization. Dechter added, “While we do many different types of events, our most popular events are our wild-mushroom forays. We work with an amazing set of volunteer foray leaders throughout the state who take out small groups and teach them about our local mycoflora. Our events are open to Arizona Mushroom Society members. We notify people of our events via email (we often don’t announce them on the Facebook Arizona Mushroom Forum) and then allow people to register until the event is at capacity. Most of our events fill up in minutes they are so popular. However, we offer a number of opportunities throughout the summer, and each year do an annual foray in the White Mountains that can accommodate any AMS members willing to drive out there.”
People can learn more about the organization and get an annual membership by going to www.arizonamushroomsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.