Springerville — The Heber-Overgaard Brush Pit, located on the west side of State Route 277 at mile marker 307.9, caught fire at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The fire is a non-criminal, human-caused ignition from a vehicle exhaust pipe contacting dry, one-hour fuels. The fire quickly spread to the materials in the pit.
The fire area is contained by roads, fire staff and resources are on scene. Active suppressions methods are being utilized and success is controlling the fire is expected. The brush pit will remain closed until fire personal deem it safe to re-open. Smoke is expected to be visible for the next several days.
The public is encouraged to check for dragging trailer chains, avoid pulling off into grassy areas, watch for sparks, and follow fire restrictions.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit the following actions:
1. Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a Designated Area (Designated Areas are listed in Exhibit B). 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(a).
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).
Information on air quality can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: https://azdeq.gov/.
