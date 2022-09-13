The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for intermittent lane restrictions on State Route 277 and 260 beginning Monday, Sept. 12, to Friday, Sept. 16 for both projects.
SR 277
Drivers should allow for extra travel time while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:SR 277 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between Heber-Overgaard and Snowflake (mileposts 306 - 334).
Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.The restrictions will be lifted each day after work hours.
The restrictions are needed so crews can safely complete shoulder vegetation mowing along this stretch of SR 277.
SR260
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for daytime delays from Monday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 16, along a 10-mile stretch of State Route 260 east of Payson as crews perform striping work.
Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
SR 260 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 272 and 282.
Drivers should be prepared to slow down near the work zone. A 16-foot vehicle width limit will be in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.