SHOW LOW — White Mountain residents aged 50 years and older are invited to the first-ever Agewell Expo at the all new Summit Healthcare Conference Center this Saturday from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Admission is free. The expo is co-produced by Summit Healthcare and White Mountain Independent.
With the Baby Boomers rolling into the next phase of their lives kicking and screaming, innovative new lifestyles and options are being rolled out. Many people age 50-plus are working in the “gig economy.” That term encompasses workers that are independent contractors and not employees. Those workers need to seek non-traditional healthcare benefits, treatments and flexible options. That is what the Agewell Expo is about.
Angie Fabian, Chief Marketing Officer at Summit Healthcare commented, “We realized that many White Mountain residents needed one place to access resources to help them make informed choices for healthcare, insurance and other services. This Expo enables them to gather information to help them ‘Age Well’,” she explained.
Fabian added, “Our new conference center is centrally located and has room for just this type of event. Vendors love the state-of-the-art space and presenters will be viewable throughout the Expo via our big screen TV’s. We hope to host this Expo for years to come.”
White Mountain Independent General Manager Wiley Acheson is excited about the Expo, “For years I’ve been wanting to put on an event for the 50-plus community in reference to these types of personal services. When I saw the plans for the Summit Healthcare Pavilion, the light came on immediately. I said to Angie, ‘Let’s do a 50-plus event and bring in healthcare and insurance companies’ She agreed, and this Saturday we are launching our first Agewell Expo.”
Care First Health Plan Arizona is the presenting sponsor and they will be on hand to provide information on their services in helping attendees work with government-sponsored managed care programs. Other vendors include other insurance providers, medical transportation, hearing aid providers, assisted living facilities, financial service advisors and alternative health care providers.
Special presenters will be sharing 15-minute segments on their services throughout the Expo with keynote speaker, Sue Campbell, from the Alzheimer’s Association. Sue will be talking about the “10 warning signs of Alzheimers.” Summit’s Food Services department will provide light snacks. There will be signs for parking and golf cart transportation for those who need it.
