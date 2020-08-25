The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for daytime lane restrictions and possible delays along a 7-mile stretch of State Route 277 north of the Heber-Overgaard community for pavement maintenance.
The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, Aug. 24, and ending Friday, Aug. 28. Crews will be applying a chip-seal treatment to the roadway to preserve and extend the life of the pavement.
ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
SR 277 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel from milepost 306 to 313, between the junctions with State Route 260 and State Route 377.
Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and possible delays.
Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
A 15-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
All lanes will reopen daily after construction work hours.
Crews will work in 3-mile sections at a time, which will enable one section of the highway to fully reopen as pavement maintenance work is completed in that location.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
