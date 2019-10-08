SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ Black Mesa Ranger District plans to conduct burning operations within Burn Blocks 13,17,19, 20 of the Nagel Forest Health Prescribed Burn area, if weather conditions allow, from Oct. 7-18. Burn Block 13 and 17 will be West of FR 717, South of FR 100, and East of FR 9429. Burn Blocks 19 and 20 will be along FR 169, West of FR 180 and the 9401 and East of FR 9412R and South of FR 9403Q and FR 100. The burn will encompass approximately 2,636 acres.
Once ignition occurs, crews will be on scene from ignition until there is no longer a threat of escape from the project boundaries.
This project is in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to provide forest restoration and health to the Rocky Mountain Elk, mule deer, and other wildlife species that frequent the area.
Prescribed burning provides many benefits and is essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. This prescribed fire is a follow up to previous mechanical treatments within parts of the unit. It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife and livestock. Prescribed burning of forest ground fuels also reduces the threat of large scale wildfire impacts to private lands.
Smoke will be visible from the surrounding communities of Forest Lakes, Heber/Overgaard, and Winslow including Hwy 260 and I-40.
For questions or concerns, contact the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300, or dial 311 for the Northeastern Arizona Public Information System.
