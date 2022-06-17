Three candidates for Snowflake Justice of the Peace appeared on Monday night in the city of Show Low Council Chambers to respond to questions posed by long-time Superior Court Judge Robert Higgins in an event sponsored by the Navajo County Bar Association.
The hour-long event was broadcast on Show Low TV 4 and featured, in alphabetical order:
• Jennae Hancock, a court clerk, pro tem judge and hearing officer at that court
• Hunter Lewis, attorney and former Navajo County prosecutor
• Mayor David Smith of Snowflake
The mannerly presentations were the first forum for the candidates who seek to replace beloved Justice of the Peace Fred L. Peterson, who has held the office for the past 28 years and did not run for another term.
A word about the office of JP is in order. The Justice of the Peace position was created by the Arizona Constitutional Convention in 1910 and was approved in 1912 by President Taft. The office envisioned a person of good character, who did not have to be a lawyer, whom voters in a particular district in a county trust to resolve disputes, like criminal misdemeanors, restraining orders, (there are three types) civil lawsuits in which the amount in dispute is $10,000 or less, small claims, and number of functions that a judicial officer is empowered to execute such as the signing of search warrants and officiating at weddings.
Salaries vary by county, usually a percentage of what a county Superior Court judge makes depending on the number of “productivity credits,” a particular Justice Court has, which is a calculation based on a court’s caseload. The jurisdiction of the Snowflake Justice Court includes Heber-Overgaard and Snowflake-Taylor.
During the forum, there were some tongue-tied and brain-freeze moments; Hancock read from printed material. Questions from the moderator included ones like a candidate’s general judicial philosophy, how to handle difficult litigants, what skills would a candidate bring to the job of being responsible for the administration of the entire court and staff, and the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety.
Hancock said that she was the most qualified because she is the only candidate with judicial experience, already knows the court, staff and computer system and was raised in St. Johns so the prospect of having to recuse herself from cases in the district would be minimal. She also praised a decision by a traffic hearing officer in Apache County who, after a hearing, drove the strip of road at issue to see if the defendant’s recollection about the incident (a speeding ticket) was accurate. Such an action by a judge is actually not permitted by the Canons of Judicial Ethics; judges are to decide a case based on the evidence presented in court and not conduct investigations. (Rule 2.9, comment 6, Arizona Code of Judicial Ethics.) Hancock also alluded to someone being “guilty” of having no car insurance; that was odd because that offense is not criminal but is a civil violation; a person is either responsible or not responsible of not having car insurance.
Lewis urged that he has “quasi-judicial experience” because he has mediated disputes. Any licensed attorney in the state must serve, when called, as an arbitrator in civil disputes in which the amount at issue is under $50,000, and having practiced law for 10 years, Lewis may have been called to do that. That he is a lawyer, knows the law and most importantly, knows how to find the law if he comes across something he is not familiar with, that he was born and raised in Snowflake and served on the Town Council. He twice mentioned that “90%” of all legal cases are filed in the justice courts; however, that is not exactly true: that percentage includes city, municipal and town courts that are not county justice courts.
Smith has been successful in business through his long life experience, is a “problem solver,” a good listener. That he understands budgets and accounting. He volunteered with “fire and ambulance,” is currently mayor and was asked once by Peterson to consider being appointed to the position in the event Peterson decided to bail before his term ended. He mentioned that in a dispute between a police officer and a citizen he suggested that he would tend to “lean in (the officer’s) direction,” because officers have specialized training in law enforcement, but that he would “pick apart” a case. Smith appeared a little self-effacing, remarking that in a situation wherein one litigant had a lawyer and the other did not, that he would be in a similar position as the non-lawyer litigant, but that letting everyone have their say would help him understand enough about any dispute to make the right decision.
In short, all candidates seem to love their community, have great respect for Peterson, and seem sincere in their desire to serve honorably. It might be noted that once elected, The Administrative Office of the Courts, an arm of the Arizona Supreme Court, will hold a three-week program called New Judge Orientation, which will help the elected judge, attorney or not, understand the job.
Candidates for the Show Low Justice of the Peace had a forum scheduled for Wednesday evening after deadline; look for a report on that forum in Tuesday’s paper. Election Day is Nov. 8; the last day to register to vote in Navajo County is Oct. 10.
